The Milestone 25th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum on Dec. 11 in NYC

Events

NEW YORK – The milestone 25th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, titled Accelerating Investments for Sustainable Growth, takes place on Monday, December 11 at The Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in Manhattan.

The Forum sessions and participation in the 1×1 meetings for institutional investors only is complimentary (with the exception of Lunch and Dinner).

The Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum is an International Summit about Greece in New York, organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Exchange Group and major global investment banks. It is the longest running investment forum about Greece abroad, engaged in a systematic effort to promote Greece as a business and investment destination to a global audience. It is organized under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and is the only one of its kind that, even during the economic crisis, played a critical role and contributed to the promotion of Greece as an investment destination, as well as the many opportunities it offers.

Greece Heralds a New Dawn of Investments and Entrepreneurship – Updates Discussed During the Forum

Favorable political developments, combined with strong economic dynamics, the prospect of the Greek economy gaining investment grade status and attractive valuations, strengthen investors’ confidence in the Greek market. Despite the difficult geopolitical and macroeconomic outlook and the tightening of the European monetary policy, Greece continues its course to modernization while drawing the roadmap of stability and trust pursuing an ambitious reform agenda that will ensure long-term growth for the country and a favorable environment for foreign investments. With positive catalysts, such as the recovery fund, increased private investment, a stronger financial sector and the advantageous position of specific sectors such as tourism and energy, the Greek economy is expected to maintain strong growth in the coming years.

The Forum will showcase Greece’s competitive advantages and focus on business and investment opportunities across the major sectors of the economy, as well as the challenges facing the global economy today. The timing for this Forum is excellent.

Among the government and business leaders who will be participating in the Forum are the following Greek government officials:

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (via webcast), Minister of Economy & Finance Kostis Hatzidakis,Minister of Infrastructure & Transport Christos Staikouras, Minister of Environment & Energy Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni, Alternate Minister of Economy & Finance Nikos Papathanasis, Ministry of Economy and Finance Governor of Recovery and Resilience Facility Coordination Agency Orestis Kavalakis, Public Debt Management Agency Director General Dimitrios Tsakonas, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors Michael Arghyrou, Independent Authority for Public Revenue Governor George Pitsilis.

Register online: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2023/signup.html.

The 2023 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award will be presented to Nikos Stathopoulos, Chairman of Europe and Member of the Management Committee, BC Partners, for his outstanding contribution to Greece: his significant involvement and positive impact on Greece and the Greek economy with his active investment participation, but also his fierce competitive spirit and his thought leadership, have helped raise the profile of Greece as an investment destination within the global investment community, and in particular as 2022 is seen as a record year for Greece in terms of attracting foreign investment.

With Nikos Stathopoulos at the helm, BC Partners has invested over €6 billion to date in Greece, while worldwide it has implemented more than 120 investments, with a total value of more than €160 billion euro. His insight and trust in Greece having restored its reputation as an attractive investment destination is proven via the investments that have been placed in Greece.