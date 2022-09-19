The Metropolis of New Jersey Annual Holy Cross Celebration

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Great Auditorium in Ocean, NJ for the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Annual Holy Cross Celebration. Photo: Steve Lambrou
OCEAN GROVE, NJ – On September 18, the Metropolis of New Jersey held the Annual Holy Cross Celebration at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ, with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia. This pious tradition was instituted in 1947 by the late Archbishop Athenagoras of North and South America- and later Ecumenical Patriarch. The annual Holy Cross Celebration and Blessing of the Waters this year marks its 75th anniversary, and His Eminence rejoiced with all the faithful of the Holy Metropolis of New Jersey and the community of Ocean Grove as they continue this important spiritual event.
“The Immersion of the Holy and Precious Cross in the waters of the oceans is our way to infuse the most precious substance that our planet possesses – water – with the grace of peace and healing,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said in his homily.
The Blessing of the Waters followed with His Eminence throwing four crosses into the water and members of GOYA racing into the surf to retrieve them. The lucky young people who retrieved the crosses are: Arianna Boutsikaris (Junior Girl) from Saint Barbara Church in Toms River, Christina Skoulariotis (Senior Girl) from Saint Athanasios Church in Paramus, Kosta Hantoulis (Junior Boy) and Chris Vlahos (Senior Boy) both from Saint George Church in Piscataway.
