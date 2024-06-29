The Metropolis of Chicago Hosts Olympic Games

Olympic Games participants, parents grandparents, relatives, and friends observe the Olympic Games. Photo: Metropolis of Chicago
CHICAGO – For the 44th year, the Metropolis of Chicago organized Olympic and Paralympic Youth Games at the Saints Constantine and Helen community in Palos Hills, Illinois. Over 1,448 athletes from 29 communities of the Metropolis of Chicago participated, competing in various events, including swimming, basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, backgammon, ping pong, and many others.
One hundred fifty volunteers were on hand to assist the athletes with any needs, while Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago was present to declare the Games open and later crowned the champions.
The Youth Games aim to implement the exhortation of Apostle Paul in his Second Epistle to Timothy, where he wrote, “and if anyone competes in athletics, he is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules.”
The Youth Olympic Games have their origins in 1981 and have since grown into a significant program with the participation of hundreds of athletes and visitors from numerous communities. Since their inception during the pastoral leadership of the late Metropolitan Iakovos, the Olympic Games have been held at the Saints Constantine and Helen community in Palos Hills, one of the leading communities in Chicago, which has a Greek Day School. The parish not only takes the initiative in organizing them but also offers its facilities to the Metropolis to enable the Games to take place.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.
NICOSIA – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted an invitation from the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides to visit Cyprus for events marking the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasions of Cyprus in 1974.
