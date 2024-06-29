The Metropolis of Chicago Hosts Olympic Games

SPORTS

CHICAGO – For the 44th year, the Metropolis of Chicago organized Olympic and Paralympic Youth Games at the Saints Constantine and Helen community in Palos Hills, Illinois. Over 1,448 athletes from 29 communities of the Metropolis of Chicago participated, competing in various events, including swimming, basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, backgammon, ping pong, and many others.

One hundred fifty volunteers were on hand to assist the athletes with any needs, while Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago was present to declare the Games open and later crowned the champions.

The Youth Games aim to implement the exhortation of Apostle Paul in his Second Epistle to Timothy, where he wrote, “and if anyone competes in athletics, he is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules.”

The Youth Olympic Games have their origins in 1981 and have since grown into a significant program with the participation of hundreds of athletes and visitors from numerous communities. Since their inception during the pastoral leadership of the late Metropolitan Iakovos, the Olympic Games have been held at the Saints Constantine and Helen community in Palos Hills, one of the leading communities in Chicago, which has a Greek Day School. The parish not only takes the initiative in organizing them but also offers its facilities to the Metropolis to enable the Games to take place.

