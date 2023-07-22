The Metropolis Council of Chicago Tells Elpidophoros to Stop the ‘Destruction’ of the Church

Church

BOSTON – The members of the Council of the Metropolis of Chicago in a letter to Archbishop Elpidophoros with copies to the members of the Eparchial Synod dated July 21, 2023, are urging the Archbishop to “abandon your proposal to revise, in its entirety, the charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.”

The body of the laity and clergy actually is telling Elpidophoros to “stop the destruction” of the Church in America.

The National Herald reveals exclusively the letter of the “Metropolis Council of Chicago.”

“July 21, 2023

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

8 E 79th Street

New York, NY 10075

Your Eminence,

We write to you as Members of the Metropolis Council, the duly elected and appointed leaders of our beloved Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago as well as leaders and representatives of our parishes within the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago. We write to you collectively, in our representative capacities to strongly urge you to abandon your proposal to revise, in its entirety, the charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

After carefully listening to your remarks on July 7, 2023, reviewing the Archdiocesan webpage dedicated to your charter proposal, and considering your past public comments on this matter, we share with you several, deep-rooted concerns. Our request that you abandon your proposed reformation to the existing charter are motivated by a spirit of grace and a deep and abiding desire to address the opportunities and challenges before our Archdiocese and its nine Metropolises, collectively and individually. Succinctly, we believe your charter proposal is deeply troubling and the process you have chosen to advocate for a change in the existing charter highly inappropriate. The existing charter is functioning well and, candidly, not in need of major change, revision, or repair. We see your proposal as a proverbial tip of an iceberg where attention is placed on the modest and innocuous portion appearing above the surface, while the outsized and potentially dangerous portion concealed beneath the surface is ignored.

We submit the following observations to summarize our concerns:

Your public comments inexplicably raise serious questions about the legitimacy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decisions.

You have stated publicly that the charter of 2003 contains ‘uncanonical’ elements, essentially that the Ecumenical Patriarchate approved and enacted a canonical anomaly that now, twenty years later, ‘must’ be corrected. We are left to wonder whether you have weighed what a grave and far-reaching precedent such public comments create for the Archdiocese and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, our Mother Church.

Are we to believe that the Holy Spirit was not present in the process that culminated in the adoption of the 2003 charter? If we were to accept your claims as true, how do we reconcile them with other decisions of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate? Should we be surprised if people nationwide begin to follow suit in the spirit of your words and question other synodal decisions? The unsettling list of questions could go on but, as anyone can plainly see, they have deep, theological consequences related to the Mother Church and who we are as Orthodox Christians. Most significantly, if the 2003 charter is ‘uncanonical’ as you stated several times in your remarks on July 7, why was it initially approved by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate?

To understand how we reached this point, the chronology of events deserves full transparency. In October 2020, at your behest, the Ecumenical Patriarchate placed the 2003 charter—the legal and ecclesiastical document which establishes the governing structure for the Archdiocese—under abeyance. When that happened, the governing structure of the Archdiocese was suspended. With no succeeding charter, the Archdiocese was thrown into legal and ecclesiological chaos. Then, unilaterally, the Archdiocese said it would operate according to the rules of the charter under abeyance, essentially ignoring the decision of the Patriarchate.

Finally, at the request of the Holy Eparchial Synod in July 2022, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate interceded by nullifying the abeyance and reinstating the charter.

Since the charter was placed under abeyance, you have continually tried to make a case—in private and public settings—for major revisions to the charter. While several general statements have been made, to date, no specific line-item revisions to the charter have been shared publicly and, unfortunately, the Holy Eparchial Synod itself awaits the opportunity for in-depth discussion and a satisfactory resolution of outstanding issues.

Greater centralized control clashes with the idea of a creative local church.

We also have serious concerns about how greater concentration of authority in New York will be perceived by our laypeople, especially by our young families and young unmarried adults—the next generation of Orthodox Christian leaders.

To these independent-thinking members of the Church, the lack of transparency and the absence of detailed, specific proposed revisions to the charter is disturbing. Even more disturbing is the still unaddressed question of what would happen to the financial assets of the Metropolises and parishes under your vision. Would these assets be absorbed and controlled by the Archdiocese? Would the assets be liquidated for a cash infusion given the Archdiocese’s financial predicament? Would the clergy and laity have a say in such decisions?

You have called for the ‘renaming’ of Metropolises to ‘Districts,’ claiming that the Metropolitans will merely receive new titles. Contrary to your assurances, your proposal would strip local Hierarchs of their paternal and canonical responsibilities and authority, effectively reducing the Metropolises to pass-through vessels transmitting announcements, instructions, and decrees issued by New York. Without question, our parishioners, and those anywhere, deeply value the fact that they are known, respected, and have a voice among their fellow parishioners, their clergy, and their Metropolitan. Top-down structures that reinforce centralized authority can only result in diminished parish voices and demoralized and disengaged leadership. The return to concentrated authority in New York will not foster or encourage active engagement in the life of our church.

During your remarks, you claimed at several points that the ability to properly administer the church through the Metropolises is due, in larger part, to the limitations set forth in the charter for convening the Holy Eparchial Synod. Although Article 5a requires regular sessions of the Eparchial Synod twice per year, your comments are inconsistent with the charter in that it grants permission for more frequent meetings of the Eparchial Synod.

Article 5a grants permission to the Eparchial Synod to meet (‘may also meet’) if need arises or if the Ecumenical Patriarchate requests it. Moreover, the Eparchial Synod has permission to meet (‘may also meet’) at the request of the Archbishop or a majority of its members.

We certainly recognize that some efficiencies may be gained through a centralized management of Church affairs. However, these efficiencies can be realized within the organizational structure of the 2003 charter. The benefits of some centralized management, however, do not outweigh the benefits provided by having local leadership—the Metropolitans, the metropolis councils, the parishes, and the parish councils—actively involved in local decision- making. Certainly, there are national issues that confront the Archdiocese—the unfunded liability of the clergy pension fund, the rebuilding of St. Nicholas Church at World Trade Center, and the financial stability of our beloved Holy Cross Seminary—that require attention from each Metropolis. Such ‘national’ issues are critical, but they do not justify the need for a new charter. Indeed, these issues need to be discussed and prioritized under your leadership for our Metropolitans to communicate and support among the faithful. But this needs to be accomplished in addition to, not instead of, the ongoing Metropolis-driven projects, missions, and programs.

Just as the 50 states of America are known as laboratories of democracy, our Metropolises are wellsprings of spirituality. The Metropolis is closest to the parishes, and a Hierarch whose very identity is derived from his Metropolis, is best positioned to understand and respond to the faithful’s needs, concerns, and expectations. Our parishes and Metropolises can and do freely experiment with fresh and innovative approaches to minister the faithful and reach faith seekers. Successes can serve as models for the Archdiocese; failures can be better contained and become teachable experiences for others.

Today, our Metropolises are characterized by a bottom-up culture of possibility, creativity, and agency. This culture empowers our laypeople and clergy who celebrate their faith, sustain their parishes, and improve their communities under the care and support of their Metropolitan. Your proposal would eliminate this blessing overnight and would quash the thing that parishioners—including younger members of the Church—prize dearly about their spiritual lives.

In time of great urgency in the life of our Archdiocese, the current debate over the charter is a distraction that will inevitably divide our people.

Years ago, the Pew Research Center identified the fastest growing religious cohort as ‘nones’— those who do not affiliate with any organized religion. Not surprisingly, more and more young adults identify themselves in this ‘none’ category. Our Archdiocese and our Metropolises are not immune to this phenomenon. Accordingly, as leaders within our Metropolis and our parishes, we are concerned that these trends jeopardize our growth and existence in subsequent generations.

Beyond the sharp decline of religious participation in our faith community, other challenges confront the Archdiocese and our Metropolises. We share mutual challenges and concerns, but also confront immediate and local challenges. Some of these challenges predate the 2003 charter and are the result of poor and ill-fated decisions made on the Archdiocesan level over decades. Other of these challenges are new, such as post-COVID declines in weekly church attendance. Notwithstanding the genesis of these issues, it is difficult for us to understand how your proposal would create a pathway to resolve these challenges. In the end, our Church faces national and local crises that are, and will continue to be, addressed at both a national and local level as contemplated by the 2003 charter. A wholesale change to the charter simply is not needed.

Far from being salutary, we fear your words and actions are distracting and dividing the Church. Saint Paul’s Letter to Titus teaches us to “devote ourselves to doing what is good,” and warns us to “avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels over the law, for they are unprofitable and futile” (Titus 3:8- 10). Left unchecked, we believe your words and actions will dilute grace, elevate legalism in our Church, and force people to pick sides. Should that happen, no one should be surprised to see our community divided, and the shared responsibility of rejuvenating parish life fall to the wayside because of an unwanted, unwarranted debate.

Lastly, pray that you will lead the Archdiocese with grace and avoid the temptation to deflect and criticize those who disagree with you. Unfortunately, your comments about Metropolitan Evangelos of Sardis during our meeting revealed that the charter revision process you have initiated is already harming our Archdiocese and dividing our people.

Your Eminence, given these concerns, we must respectfully stand in opposition to your proposal to devise a new charter. Rather than expending time, energy, and other precious resources on this exercise, we urge you to collaborate with the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod to dedicate the full resources of the Archdiocese toward revitalizing the Church in America. We truly believe there is much good that can be done today under the structure of our current charter. Finally, should the Holy Eparchial Synod believe minor revisions to the charter are necessary, we urge you to build consensus among the Hierarchy before publicly engaging other stakeholders.

Respectfully submitted,

The Metropolis Council of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago

cc: Members of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America”