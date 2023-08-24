The Message of St. Kosmas the Aetolian

Letter to Editor

An anniversary that inspires the Christian witnesses of the 20th century, the martyrs of the enslaved people of Northern Epirus, is the anniversary commemorating the patron saint of the subjugated Greeks there, Saint Kosmas.

The land of Northern Epirus continues to bear the traces left by the passage of the heroic apostle and new martyr, Kosmas of Aetolia.

The enslaved Christians under the Ottoman rule deeply felt the significance of the steps taken by Saint Kosmas in their afflicted homeland. These were steps that carried the sacred message of hope and liberation from the tyrannical yoke. They were the steps of a prophet who invigorated the Christian faith and foretold the resurrection of the Nation.

The message of Saint Kosmas remained alive in the souls of the people of Northern Epirus because he sealed it with his sacrifice.

This envoy of God, the ascetic of Mount Athos, who undertook the heavy task of preaching the Christian faith to the persecuted Christians during that dark period, was destined to breathe his last breath within the boundaries of the Northern Epirus region.

With his martyr’s death, the beloved saint of the Northern Epirotes became the “beauty of the Martyrs” and the “glory of the monks.” Yet, he also became the immortal apostle to the people he loved so dearly, the Greeks of Northern Epirus. Soul and Christ is what you need,” and “speak Greek in your homes,” he emphasized to the Christians of the time with his preaching.

The same message is sent today from heaven by Saint Kosmas to the Christians of Northern Epirus. His messages and sacrifices are like like balm poured into wounded souls. They inspire and strengthen faith.

God wants to adorn the land of Northern Epirus with contemporary martyrs. Saint Cosmas is the firstborn, calling upon the enslaved Christian brethren to follow in his footsteps. They follow fearlessly, silently, for “unyielding are the chained witnesses.”

Better to have schools and churches than fountains and rivers, said Saint Kosmas.

Thank you immensely,

Kostas Stoupis

Methuen, MA