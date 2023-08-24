x

August 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Letter to Editor

The Message of St. Kosmas the Aetolian

August 24, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

An anniversary that inspires the Christian witnesses of the 20th century, the martyrs of the enslaved people of Northern Epirus, is the anniversary commemorating the patron saint of the subjugated Greeks there, Saint Kosmas.

The land of Northern Epirus continues to bear the traces left by the passage of the heroic apostle and new martyr, Kosmas of Aetolia.

The enslaved Christians under the Ottoman rule deeply felt the significance of the steps taken by Saint Kosmas in their afflicted homeland. These were steps that carried the sacred message of hope and liberation from the tyrannical yoke. They were the steps of a prophet who invigorated the Christian faith and foretold the resurrection of the Nation.

The message of Saint Kosmas remained alive in the souls of the people of Northern Epirus because he sealed it with his sacrifice.

This envoy of God, the ascetic of Mount Athos, who undertook the heavy task of preaching the Christian faith to the persecuted Christians during that dark period, was destined to breathe his last breath within the boundaries of the Northern Epirus region.

With his martyr’s death, the beloved saint of the Northern Epirotes became the “beauty of the Martyrs” and the “glory of the monks.” Yet, he also became the immortal apostle to the people he loved so dearly, the Greeks of Northern Epirus. Soul and Christ is what you need,” and “speak Greek in your homes,” he emphasized to the Christians of the time with his preaching.

The same message is sent today from heaven by Saint Kosmas to the Christians of Northern Epirus. His messages and sacrifices are like like balm poured into wounded souls. They inspire and strengthen faith.

God wants to adorn the land of Northern Epirus with contemporary martyrs. Saint Cosmas is the firstborn, calling upon the enslaved Christian brethren to follow in his footsteps. They follow fearlessly, silently, for “unyielding are the chained witnesses.”

Better to have schools and churches than fountains and rivers, said Saint Kosmas.

Thank you immensely,

 

Kostas Stoupis

Methuen, MA

 

RELATED

Letter to Editor
New York City is Going… Going…

Dear Editor,The New York that once was is no longer.

Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Sports Coverage and Concern for Hooliganism
Letter to Editor
On Preventing Wildfires in Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.