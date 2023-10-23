x

October 23, 2023

The ‘Men Who Cook’ Charity Event in Staten Island

October 23, 2023
By Michalis Kakias
άντρες-που-μαγειρεύουν-2-scaled
Volunteer cooks, from left to right: Stavros Stark, Jr.,Stavros Stark, Sr. Fr. Nikolaos Petropoulakos, Nikolaos Apostolidis, Fr. Vasilios Apostolidis, Mike Theodorakis, Andreas Litos, Zisis Bezos, Petros Christofilakis, Dimitris Koulouris, and George Vilis. [Names transliterated from Greek.] (Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias)

NEW YORK – The St. Nicholas/Staten Island Philoptochos’ annual charity event ‘Men Who Cook’ was successfully held on Saturday, October 21. Male volunteers, members of the community, including Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos and Fr. Vasilios Apostolidis, cooked a variety of foods and desserts which were offered to the guests at Katsoris Hellenism Center.

Fr. Nicholas, through The National Herald, warmly thanked all the volunteer cooks, as well as those who honored the event with their presence, contributing financially to the Philoptochos’ charitable and social work.

Fr. Apostolidis, expressed his happiness to participate in the event by cooking youvetsi.

Members of the Philoptochos Society. Seated, from left to right: Di Sidiropoulos, President, Panagiota Karydis, First Vice President, and Sofia Myroni, Second Vice President. [Names transliterated from Greek.] (Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias)
As he said, “cooking traditional Greek food is my passion and hobby. I started when I was 15 years old next to my mother Angeliki, who, originating from Pontus and Asia Minor, was an excellent cook.”

The president of the Philoptochos, Di Sidiropoulos, told TNH that all the event’s revenues will be used for social work, and she thanked the sponsors and donors.

The organizer of the event, Christina Hariti, said that since 2001, with the exception of two years, the men of the parish not only showcase their cooking skills, making, among other things, moussaka, pastitsio, spanakopita, tyropita, cookies, but also contribute to the association’s charity work.

