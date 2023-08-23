x

August 23, 2023

Society

The Memory of Eleni Gatzogianni is Honored – 75 Years after Her Martyrdom

August 23, 2023
By Vasilis Koutsilas
14B7509D-CE19-447C-9925-BCFE92916AF5 (1)
(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)

LIA, GREECE – The seventy-five years that have passed since the execution of Eleni Gatzogianni by the communists for her ‘crime’ of smuggling her children to a safe place are enough to somewhat ease the pain of her loss. However, no amount of time is truly enough for her loved ones, especially her son, noted author, journalist and film maker Nicholas Gage. He can never forget what happened or fail to honor her memory.

On the occasion of the passage of 75 years since her martyrdom on August 28, 1948, this week, on August 23rd to be exact, in the small village of Lia in Thesprotia, her village and also the place of her sacrifice, a memorial service was held in a moving atmosphere.

Lia, a village of just a few inhabitants, just a breath away from the Greek-Albanian border, came to life as a crowd of people gathered to honor the memory of Eleni Gatzogianni. Among them were former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (who had a long-standing friendship with Mr. Gage), New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou, Deputy Minister of Rural Development Dionysis Stamenitis, New Democracy MP of Thessaloniki Dimitris Kouvelas, and New Democracy MP of Thesprotia Vasilis Yiogiakas.

(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)
(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)

The memorial was officiated by Metropolitan Maximos of Ioannina, who, besides his warm words at the end of the memorial about the sacrifice of Eleni Gatzogianni, made a special mention of her son, Nick, for his role in bringing Eleni’s story to light. The Metropolitan also read a message from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who spoke of her as an “eternal symbol of maternal affection.”

This was followed by a guided tour led by Gage himself of the renovated house of his mother (it is noteworthy that the restoration was done by his daughter, author Eleni Gage, who was named after her heroic and revered, grandmother. Eleni Gage was also present this week in Lia along with her own family.

It is difficult for visitors not to be moved when reflecting on what had taken place in the same house seven decades ago.

A tour of the museum created by Nicholas Gage in memory of his mother followed. Among the exhibited photographs one can discern prominent personalities from all over the world who had visited the small village to pay their respects to this heroic Greek woman. Recent and older photographs feature famous Greek-American director Elia Kazan, former U.S. Ambassador to Athens Thomas Miller, and former Prime Minister of Greece Konstantinos Mitsotakis of blessed memory.

(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)
(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)

The day of remembrance for Eleni Gatzogianni concluded with a meal at the village inn, another initiative of Gage in memory of his mother and a clear testament to his love for his homeland. It is worth noting that in a prominent position next to the inn’s reception area, there is a framed article from about two decades ago in The National Herald that referred to the visit of then U.S. Ambassador to Greece Thomas Miller to Eleni’s village.

“We are here to remember the love and sacrifice of a Greek mother, the woman whose thread of life was cut at the age of 41 by an execution order for her ‘crime’ of protecting her children from the red terrorism that gripped those mountains in 1948. She wasn’t the only victim of the communist terror. In each of these villages, five to eight people were executed by the communist rebels who had taken over their territories,” said Gage in his speech, and in closing, he emphasized that his book ‘Eleni’ is a tribute not only to his mother but also to all the victims of the communist terrorism of that era.

Brief speeches were also given by Samaras, who emphasized that “Greeks have learned to live with symbols, and Eleni is such a symbol,” as well as Asimakopoulou.

(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)
(Photo: TNH/Vasilis Koutsilas)

