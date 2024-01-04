x

January 4, 2024

Culture

The Magic of Us Poetry Anthology Includes a Poem by Maria A. Karamitsos

January 4, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Moms who write book cover
The Magic of Us, a Moms Who Write poetry anthology, includes a poem by Greek- American journalist and author Maria A. Karamitsos. Photo: Amazon

CHICAGO – The latest ‘Moms Who Write’ anthology, entitled, The Magic of Us, includes a poem by Greek-American journalist and author Maria A. Karamitsos. Published in late November of 2023, the collection includes more than 60 poems by ‘mom’ poets.

Moms Who Write encourages and supports women in their role as writers, creatives, and mothers. Dedicated to creativity, they believe that the voices of these women, all together, will continue to bring beauty into the world. The group has published other anthologies, including The Future of Us, also released in 2023.

Karamitsos, best known as a journalist in Greek media, is also an author and emerging poet. She submitted a narrative poem, a powerful piece about her late mother.

“My mother passed away in 2017, and it took years before I could write about her,” she said.

Then one morning while sipping her coffee, the words began to flow— along with her tears.

“It was like I held this grief for so long, it just came out in a flood. I wrote it longhand, and later went to the computer to type it from my tear-smudged notes,” Karamitsos said.

She read an early version of the poem, ‘When Mom Left’, in a writers’ group.

“The members asked if we could take a five-minute break before we continued with readings, so they could recover,” Karamitsos said. “Their reaction was incredible. I knew I was on to something. The poem was still a little rough and I needed to refine it.”

She took her time with the work, as it was so close to her heart.

“I submitted it to literary journals, but it got rejected each time. I didn’t know how to fix it. My friend, the wonderful author and poet M.J. Golias, read it and made some amazing suggestions.”

In early 2023, Moms Who Write put out a call for submissions. They sought poetry in a variety of styles from free-verse to narrative to acrostic to sonnets— and anything in between: “We want raw and real pieces about life. Give us your grief, your joy, your messiness; we want all the feelings.” Upon reading it, Karamitsos knew it would be a good home for the piece and submitted it.

But many months went by, and she was convinced the silence was yet another rejection. Then, in early November, she received an email that the poem was accepted. “I leapt from my chair and did a happy dance,” Karamitsos noted. “This is huge. It’s a new genre for me and I’m grateful to Moms Who Write for the opportunity. Last May, I had one other poetry acceptance from Highland Park Poetry for their Daily Poems series. I still have a lot to learn, but this is so exciting and fuels me to write more.”

Karamitsos is the founder and former publisher/editor of WindyCity Greek magazine. Her work has been published in various Greek media, including The National Herald, and other publications since 2002. She has contributed to two books and recently completed her first novel. To learn more about her and her work, visit mariakaramitsos.com.

The Magic of Us is available on Amazon and has received five-star reviews. Proceeds from sales benefit the Pacific Birth Collective to support their efforts to assist families displaced by the Maui Wildfires. Learn about the organization at: pacificbirthcollective.org.

More information about Moms Who Write is available online: momswhowrite.org.

