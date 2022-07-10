x

July 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Cinema

The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Celebrates Apples

July 10, 2022
By The National Herald
Apples_LATimes_wCateCredit_IG
Apples, the multi award-winning film by first-time director Christos Nikou was the official 2021 Oscar submission of Greece in the category Best International Feature Film. Photo: Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA – Apples, the multi award-winning film by first-time director Christos Nikou was the official 2021 Oscar submission of Greece in the category Best International Feature Film. Executive produced by Cate Blanchett and starring Aris Servetalis, the focus is how people deal with grief and loneliness, especially when memory becomes more of a curse than a blessing.

With great anticipation, Apples finally opened to moviegoers on June 24 at Laemmle Santa Monica and Laemmle Town Center Encino (both runs ended July 7), and continuing on screen at Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills. Apples will be available on iTunes and VOD on August 2.

“The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) proudly supported Apples’ Oscar run and we congratulate Christos Nikou and distributor Cohen Media Group. We wish the entire Apples team continued success on this exciting journey,” stated LAGFF Festival Director Aris Katopodis.

APPLES accolades include the Telluride Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Chicago International Film Festival – Winner, Best Screenplay.

The 16th annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (2022) consisted of 64 films, including 25 female filmmakers and showcasing eight world premieres, five international premieres, seven North American premieres, nine West Coast premieres, 13 U.S. premieres, 10 Los Angeles premieres, and 14 animated films. A virtual portion of the Festival included on-line access internationally to 50% of the films.

More information is available online: www.lagff.org.

RELATED

Cinema
“Sopranos” Actor Tony Sirico, “Paulie Walnuts,” Dies at 79

LOS ANGELES — Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in “The Sopranos” and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including “Goodfellas,” died Friday.

Cinema
Hellenic Film Society USA Presents Free Movie Screening- Mamma Mia! July 17
Cinema
James Caan, Oscar Nominee for “The Godfather,” Dies at 82

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos (Part 2), a TNH Documentary

Alonnisos, the most peaceful of the Sporades, is considered by many to be the ‘couples' island’.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings