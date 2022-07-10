The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Celebrates Apples

Cinema

Apples, the multi award-winning film by first-time director Christos Nikou was the official 2021 Oscar submission of Greece in the category Best International Feature Film. Photo: Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA – Apples, the multi award-winning film by first-time director Christos Nikou was the official 2021 Oscar submission of Greece in the category Best International Feature Film. Executive produced by Cate Blanchett and starring Aris Servetalis, the focus is how people deal with grief and loneliness, especially when memory becomes more of a curse than a blessing.

With great anticipation, Apples finally opened to moviegoers on June 24 at Laemmle Santa Monica and Laemmle Town Center Encino (both runs ended July 7), and continuing on screen at Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills. Apples will be available on iTunes and VOD on August 2.

“The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) proudly supported Apples’ Oscar run and we congratulate Christos Nikou and distributor Cohen Media Group. We wish the entire Apples team continued success on this exciting journey,” stated LAGFF Festival Director Aris Katopodis.

APPLES accolades include the Telluride Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Chicago International Film Festival – Winner, Best Screenplay.

The 16th annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (2022) consisted of 64 films, including 25 female filmmakers and showcasing eight world premieres, five international premieres, seven North American premieres, nine West Coast premieres, 13 U.S. premieres, 10 Los Angeles premieres, and 14 animated films. A virtual portion of the Festival included on-line access internationally to 50% of the films.

