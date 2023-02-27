The LIRR’s Grand Central Madison Station Now Operating at Full Capacity

Society

NEW YORK – Today marks a significant milestone for commuters in the New York Metro Area, particularly Long Island, as the Grand Central Madison LIRR Station, located underneath the historic Grand Central Terminal, is now operating at full capacity. The station, which opened for the first time earlier this year after being two decades in the making and at a cost of $11.1 billion, will provide a huge relief to those who need to commute to Manhattan’s East Side from Long Island.

The Grand Central Madison LIRR Station is an important part of the Long Island Rail Road’s East Side Access project, which is expected to improve commutes for thousands of people. The project includes a new terminal beneath Grand Central Terminal, providing an important link between Long Island and Manhattan. The new station will help to alleviate the congestion and overcrowding that has long been a problem for commuters, and will make it easier for people to get to work, school, and other destinations on Manhattan’s East Side.

Commuters will now be able to enjoy more frequent trains and faster travel times, as well as new amenities like Wi-Fi and charging stations. The full operation of the Grand Central Madison LIRR Station is an important step forward in improving transportation in New York City, and is sure to have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people.

To see how your commute is impacted, click here.