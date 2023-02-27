x

February 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

The LIRR’s Grand Central Madison Station Now Operating at Full Capacity

February 27, 2023
By TNH Staff
Inaugural_Train_Ride_To_Grand_Central_Madison_-_52648295102
Grand Central Madison LIRR terminal. (Photo: twitter/MTA)

NEW YORK – Today marks a significant milestone for commuters in the New York Metro Area, particularly Long Island, as the Grand Central Madison LIRR Station, located underneath the historic Grand Central Terminal, is now operating at full capacity. The station, which opened for the first time earlier this year after being two decades in the making and at a cost of $11.1 billion, will provide a huge relief to those who need to commute to Manhattan’s East Side from Long Island.

The Grand Central Madison LIRR Station is an important part of the Long Island Rail Road’s East Side Access project, which is expected to improve commutes for thousands of people. The project includes a new terminal beneath Grand Central Terminal, providing an important link between Long Island and Manhattan. The new station will help to alleviate the congestion and overcrowding that has long been a problem for commuters, and will make it easier for people to get to work, school, and other destinations on Manhattan’s East Side.

Commuters will now be able to enjoy more frequent trains and faster travel times, as well as new amenities like Wi-Fi and charging stations. The full operation of the Grand Central Madison LIRR Station is an important step forward in improving transportation in New York City, and is sure to have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people.

To see how your commute is impacted, click here.

RELATED

Society
Damaging Storms Hit Oklahoma and Kansas, Causing Injuries

Powerful storms with widespread wind gusts and reported tornadoes swept across Oklahoma and Kansas, leaving more than a dozen people injured, and some Michigan residents faced a fifth-straight day Monday without power following last week’s ice storm.

Politics
Supreme Court Student Loan Case: The Arguments Explained
Politics
Leaders of House China Panel Denounce Attack on Rep Judy Chu

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.