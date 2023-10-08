‘The Lady of Ro’ comes to Boston and New York

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
(Photo: Courtesy of ‘The Lady of Ro’/Patroklos Skafidas)
ATHENS – The theatrical performance ‘The lady of Ro’, which has excellent reviews in Greece when it is performed, is coming to Boston and New York. It is not only the script by Yiannis Skaragas that gives value to the play. It is certainly the instructions of director Stavros Litinas that had to tie the simple elements with rich emotions and above all – so to speak – the performance of Fotini Baxevanis, to the point where you wonder if the role was made for her or she was made for the role! And we are referring to a role taken from the life of Despina Achladiotis, who lived alone on the uninhabited island of Ro from the Second World War until her old age and for 40 years raised the Greek flag every morning.
‘The Lady of Ro’ is an unforgettable show that celebrates all that our common humanity stands for. This is a timeless story about women struggling to find their place in a world without memory and space for them. And it’s a very demanding role. It is not biographical. If that were the case, a reading of the book of the same name by the author Yiannis Skaragas, who also wrote the script, would probably suffice.
Moreover, the author himself also spoke to the “National Herald” about the show:
‘TNH’: What inspired you to write The Lady of Ro? you to write The Lady of Ro?
The story was almost off my chest. Having suffered the beginning of the economic crisis in Greece, I found myself drawn magnetically to the kind of stories where the personal, historical and political converge—to the kind of characters who forge new identities and reshape old ones. I felt that the life of Despina Achladioti is a meditation, a journey through time, character, and the soul of a country. I wanted to write a story about a vulnerable, stubborn, independent woman who fights her way through history, and back to the choices, mistakes and wounds that make her human.
‘ΤΗΝ’: The Lady of Ro is an intensely personal story. Can you describe how you researched the topic? Were you able to visit her house? Members of her family?
My research was focused on exclusive interviews, but the hardest part was the blend of fact and fiction. I had to invent a certain kind of manners of a woman before her time, to inhabit the mind and heart of the woman who became the Lady of Ro.
‘ΤΗΝ’: Is it a biography?
It’s biographical fiction. I didn’t want to write a biography—not because I found Despina uninspiring, but because I truly believe we do justice to men and women like Despina when we use story-telling to combine insight and understanding of human beings, when we delve into their histories, myths, and triumphs in order to trace the complexities of memory—the complexities of seeing though the eyes of a woman who stuggled with silence and isolation. I needed to reinvent the woman who became the Lady of Ro, the real woman whose sacrifices resonate over time as she tried to write her own story. It is a story about one woman’s capacity to awaken us all to love, empathy and humanness.
“The Lady of Ro”
Performed by Fotini Baxevanis
Written by Giannis Skaragas
Directed by Stavros Litinas
Set/Costume Designer: Stavros Litinas
Music-Sound Design: Fotini Baxevanis
The songs of the show are performed by Violeta Ikari
The play will be performed in Greek with English supertitles,
Sunday, October 15, 2023 , 6 pm “Maliotis Cultural Center Theater”
50 Goddard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445 (email: [email protected] or call: 310.528.8214)
And in New York City October 22nd at 5pm , 2023 at Queens Theater
14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows, Corona Park, NY 11368 (By phone: 718-726-7329
In person: Greek Cultural Center (28-80 30th Str. ,Astoria) 9:30am-12pm
