November 27, 2021

Editorial

The January 6th Conservative Conundrum

November 27, 2021
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Trump supporters are seen outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
FILE- Trump supporters are seen outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As The days get shorter, and the temperature drops, one thing remains constant: the slow march of the January 6th Committee in Congress towards the inner circle of Donald Trump and of the MAGA movement at-large in America. For months, millions of Americans became exasperated with Attorney General Garland who seemed to allow all sorts of shenanigans to take place at the Justice Department, practicing caution rather than enforcing the letter of the law, regardless of the alleged lawbreakers’ surname.

Largely, that remains the case, however, the equation has fundamentally shifted now as the January 6th bipartisan committee in Congress has issued subpoena after subpoena to participants and masterminds alike of the January 6th Insurrection.

In practice, those subpoenas appeared to lack any real force behind them as multiple people who were subpoenaed casually decided they would not show up to testify or to produce material asked for by the committee. Steve Bannon, a longtime Donald Trump ally was indicted but despite that, many others who have been issued subpoenas, like former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, continue to ignore or stonewall the Congressional committee. There was a time, not so long ago, that the Republican Party counted itself as the party in America that stands for accountability and law and order. Those days are evidently long gone as brazen attempts to defy the law for personal gain continue to be reported of the GOP’s upper strata, and it is truly comical to hear members of the GOP claim they ‘Back the Blue,’ supporting law enforcement but refuse to condemn the assault on the Capitol Police Department on January 6th, branding the people assaulting American democracy and the police officers on Capitol Hill as patriots.

America has entered a new, scary, phase ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, a phase where there is so much polarization that Americans on opposite ends of the political spectrum seemingly are incapable of agreeing on what basic reality is and appear to not understand ‘facts’, backed by reason, data, and logic in the same way. The January 6th Committee is facing an uphill battle to complete its work using due diligence before the House of Representatives could potentially change hands and go to the GOP come next year. It is imperative that they get to the conclusions of their investigations in a timely manner so that those who sought to break down our system of governance and attacked America itself face justice.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

