x

January 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

WORLD

The Islamic State Group Claims Responsibility for the Istanbul Church Attack that Killed One Person

January 29, 2024
By Associated Press
Turkey Attack
Turkish police officers stand guard in a cordoned off area outside the Santa Maria church, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday on Aamaq, the media arm of the militant group, that it “attacked a gathering of Christian unbelievers during their polytheistic ceremony” inside the Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood in Istanbul.

The 52-year-old man who was shot and killed in the attack, Tuncer Cihan, “was … a person who had done nothing wrong. In fact, he wasn’t even Christian, he was Alevi,” the church’s lawyer Avsin Hatipoglu told The Associated Press, adding they would ask authorities to increase security in the area.

Turkey’s Alevi community is one of the country’s largest religious minorities. Alevis identify as Muslims, though their practice is fundamentally different from Islam’s two major branches, Sunni and Shiite.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said shortly before midnight two men, he described as members of the Islamic State group, had been arrested. One is from Tajikistan and the other from Russia, he said, adding that police raided 30 locations and detained suspects with alleged links to the shooting.

DHA, a private news agency, reported that 51 people were detained during the police raids, including 23 who were sent to holding centers awaiting deportation. It also said the two suspects drove a car brought from Poland to Istanbul a year ago which had been never used until the day of the shooting. The attackers panicked and ran away after the weapon jammed, it said.

Istanbul police didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.

Still reeling from the attack, the church clergy of Santa Maria opened their doors to the press on Monday, saying Mass will resume on Thursday. Pews and walls could be seen peppered with bullet holes. A bouquet was left where Cihan was killed.

Sukru Genc, mayor of Sariyer district where the attack took place, told the newspaper Birgun that the gunmen fled when their weapon jammed after firing two rounds.

Genc said people attending Mass included Polish Consul General Witold Lesniak and his family, all unharmed in the attack.

On Jan. 3, 25 suspected Islamic State members were arrested across Turkey and accused of plotting attacks on churches and synagogues, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Islamic State has not previously targeted places of worship in Turkey but has carried out a string of deadly attacks in the country, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017 that killed 39 people and a 2015 bomb attack in Ankara that killed 109.

___
By ROBERT BADENDIECK and MEHMET GUZEL Associated Press

Associated Press journalist Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.

RELATED

WORLD
King Charles III Has Been Discharged from a London Hospital after a Prostate Procedure

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have both left a private London hospital following unrelated medical treatments that have made the health of the royal family headlines news in the United Kingdom.

WORLD
Kate, Princess of Wales, Is Discharged from London Hospital after Abdominal Surgery
WORLD
French Farmers Aim to Put Paris ‘under Siege’ in Tractor Protest. Activists Hurl Soup at ‘Mona Lisa’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

WILMINGTON, DE – The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28.

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person.

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have both left a private London hospital following unrelated medical treatments that have made the health of the royal family headlines news in the United Kingdom.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.