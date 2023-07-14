The Ionian Islands – Feels So Greek, Feels A Bit Different Too….

Tourism

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, people enjoy the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

Every part of Greece – for better or worse – has been touched by history, but few of its regions has emerged from those encounters enriched the way the Ionian Islands have.

Rodi Kratsa-Tsangaropoulou, the Regional Governor, shared her thoughts and feelings about her beloved homeland – and extends a heartfelt invitation.

The National Herald: What is the first thing you would say to a potential visitor about the Ionian Islands as a group? What would you advise them that they must not miss on each of the 7 main islands?

Rodi Kratsa-Tsangaropoulou: Everywhere, you will encounter a magnificent aspect of nature – a calm sea, abundant sunshine – and Western-style architecture. All these are harmoniously combined with the hospitable, intelligent, and smiling residents.

Zakynthos has a feminine and romantic touch, Kefalonia is majestic, Lefkada is ecological, Corfu is cosmopolitan, Ithaca is mythical, and Paxi is picturesque. Our smaller islands are also gems. All of these, along with the archaeological and cultural monuments and the unique customs, will create a wonderful and distinct experience for visitors.

TNH: The Mediterranean diet, indeed the Greek diet is becoming better known around the world, but we hear more about the versions on Crete, the Aegean islands, or the mainland. Tell us about the food, wines, and other products that are unique the Ionian islands that visitors can enjoy.

RK: Gastronomy is connected to the history of the Ionian Islands, a region that has been a crossroads of civilizations for centuries, as it has been under the dominion of the Venetians, the French, and the British.

Our gastronomy is richly inspired by the culture of the West and enriched with wonderful local products such as olive oil, wine, and raisins. Come and taste the cuisine. It will leave an unforgettable impression.

TNH: Tell us more about the food of the Ionian islands.

RK: On the Ionian Islands, young chefs are developing gastronomy based on our rich tradition, both in meat and fish cooking, as well as with vegetables and pastries.

The ‘pastitsada’ in Corfu, the ‘saltsa di Zante’ in Zakynthos, the ‘bianco’ in Lefkada, and the ‘meat pie’ in Kefalonia are some of the characteristic dishes. Wines from all the islands are of high quality, while the olive oil comes from various olive tree cultivars, offering great nutritional value everywhere.

Production areas are open to visitors, where they can taste, learn about the distinctive production characteristics, and, of course, buy wines and olive oil.

TNH: Visitors to Greece are discovering its cultural attractions, and the culture of your islands may be the most unique. What are some of the sites, museums, festivals, and other events in your region tourist should explore.

RK: Experiencing the music is a must in the Ionian Islands. We hold a world record for the number of philharmonic societies – orchestras and bands, and choirs. Our visitors can enjoy them at festivals, concerts, open-air performances, or from their neighbors’ houses, where people sing or play a musical instrument with open windows.

Additionally, the Ionian Islands combine outdoor archaeological sites and museums, the paintings of the Ionian School, architectural buildings of the Venetians, English, and French, such as the famous Liston in Corfu, Achilleion (the summer residence of Empress Elizabeth of Austria, AKA Sissy), the Asian Art Museum (one of the largest collections in the world) on Corfu, and many others. The Venetian castles on each island are also magnificent.

There are also private museums in addition to the public ones. That’s why the Ionian Islands are a filming location for international film productions. The Film Office of the Ionian Islands is already unbeatable in international collaborations in the field of audiovisual production. Recently, the third season of ‘Greek Style Marriage’ was filmed on Corfu, as was ‘Maestro’ on Paxi, and ‘The Return’, again on Corfu.

And one more thing. The legend of Odysseus is pervasive on all the islands, as is his journey to reach Ithaca. Come and discover them and be inspired by them.

TNH: Tourism beyond the sand, sea, and sun of summer is making great progress in Greece. Please highlight the reasons people should visit the Ionian Islands in fall, winter, and spring.

RK: Rich and diverse nature, artistic creations, and impressive customs of religious and folk traditions make our islands attractive throughout the year. Especially during December and the Christmas season. There is also Carnival, Clean Monday, and Easter – our visitors are thrilled and leave with unforgettable memories.

TNH: Greece has been moving forward on many major infrastructure projects. What projects are underway and are being planned for your region, and which ones are especially important for tourism?

RK: What is important for the daily life and well-being of citizens is also important for tourists. That’s why we have already started an infrastructure program – upgrading the road network, implementing road safety measures, protection against natural disasters caused by climate change, modern waste management practices, as well as modern marinas and urban redevelopment. Digitization and green development are also part of our plans.

We are also aiming to collaborate with municipalities to address the increasing traffic issues that arise with the growth of tourism.