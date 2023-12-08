x

December 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

SPORTS

The IOC Confirms Russian Athletes Can Compete at Paris Olympics with Approved Neutral Status

December 8, 2023
By Associated Press
OLY Paris Olympics Russia
FILE - The Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban over the invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)

GENEVA (AP) — Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the IOC said Friday, in a decision that removed the option of a blanket ban over the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee’s decision confirms moves it started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports, and nine months after it urged sports governing bodies to look at ways to let individual athletes compete.

It is up to each Olympic sport’s governing body to assess and enforce neutral status for individual athletes who have not actively supported the war and are not contracted to military or state security agencies.

The IOC said Friday eight Russians and three from Belarus are among 4,600 athletes worldwide who have so far qualified for the Summer Games.

Russia sent a team of 335 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 but only dozens are likely to compete in Paris. Russia remains banned from team sports.

“Only a very limited number of athletes will qualify through the existing qualification systems of the (governing bodies),” the IOC said in a statement

Those who are given neutral status must compete without their national identity of flag, anthem or colors. Light blue uniforms have been mandated by the International Gymnastics Federation.

Russian government and sports officials have often insisted that any restrictions on their athletes are politicized and unacceptable.

The toughest stance has been taken by track and field’s World Athletics, which has excluded all Russians from international competition since the invasion started in February 2022.

The IOC and its President Thomas Bach also urged excluding Russia from sports when the war started days after the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games, then eased their position through last year as qualifying events for Paris approached.

Athletes and officials from Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have repeatedly urged the IOC to expel Russia and Belarus entirely from the Olympics because of the war Russia started.

They have said any Olympic medal wins for Russians will be used as propaganda by the state. Russian medal winners are often linked to military sports clubs such as the CSKA which is tied to the army.

The IOC have repeatedly cited the war in Ukraine as being among dozens of ongoing conflicts, and that athletes worldwide and especially from Africa do not want fellow competitors to be punished by the actions of their government.

Last year, Bach pointed to the gravity of Russia breaching the United Nations-backed Olympic Truce that was in place for the Winter Games and Paralympics in China.

A fresh Olympic Truce for Paris was approved this month at the UN in New York, though with only 118 votes in favor from the 193 member states. Russia and Syria abstained.


By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
2024 Copa América Draw: Argentina, Brazil, US, Mexico to Learn First-Round Opponents

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico will learn their first-round opponents in next year's Copa América when a draw is held Thursday night.

SPORTS
The UK Apologizes to Families of 97 Liverpool Soccer Fans Killed at Hillsborough 34 Years Ago
International
Former Champion Wozniacki Awarded one of the First Wild Cards for 2024 Australian Open

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Greek, Turkish Leaders Signal Markedly Improved Ties Between the Two NATO Allies (Video)

ATHENS — After several years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, longtime regional rivals Greece and Turkey made a significant step Thursday in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

NEW YORK – Just in time for the holidays, Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door and Porta: Open Door-USA are staging a silent auction of vacation time in select houses throughout Greece for the 2024 travel season.

ΝΙΨΟΣΙΑ - Turkish-Cypriot hardline nationalist leader Ersin Tatar has one word of advice for European Union leaders who hope the island divided by unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions will ever come together again.

ATHENS - A former deputy prime minister for Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA has joined the ranks of defectors leaving the party’s central committee in disaffection with new leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

TIRANA - Defying Greece and the European Union, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the prosecution of a detained ethnic Greek Mayor-elect of the seaside town of Himare will go on even though it’s blocking his country’s European Union hopes.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.