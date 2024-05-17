x

May 17, 2024

Editorial

The ‘Interests’ and the Archbishop of America

May 17, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
BARTHOLOMAIOS (1)
BARTHOLOMAIOS (1)

Many times I am troubled with the question, to what extent can a high-ranking official keep slipping without becoming unworthy of the position s/he holds? And what is the limit if this official is a high-ranking clergyman who, due to his position, is obliged to operate within stricter parameters? And to be more specific, can an Archbishop employ methods borrowed from the worst examples of politics and journalism without making himself unworthy of his position?

Can he, in other words, throw out imaginary and baseless accusations to… divert attention to his own issues behind a smokescreen? The answer, of course, is that he can. But certainly at a cost to his moral standing. And when this is repeated, then the damage becomes irreversible. And to be perfectly clear, this is not the first time that His Eminence the Archbishop of America has attacked anonymous critics, including apparently myself, fully aware of the groundlessness of his accusations.

In a recent interview with ‘LiFO,’ he says the following: “There are people who are not satisfied with me, and sometimes they criticize me in good faith and sometimes in bad faith, or with criticism that stems from selfish interests. However, I admit that I have no intention of surrendering to these interests and intentions, which are entirely alien to the principles of the Church. At the same time, I have no intention of becoming an instrument of interests, so I endure the consequences.”

Seriously? Can he enlighten us on what the “selfish interests,” “those interests and intentions” are, of which he “has no intention of becoming an instrument” and supposedly suffers the consequences?

These words are far beneath his position. He throws mud as if he were a yellow ‘journalist’, one of those who ‘specialize’ in character assassination. The Archbishop has a moral obligation to name the ‘selfish interests’ and substantiate his accusations. Even one. Unfortunately, he judges others based on his own criteria.

His people are the ones who demand from businessmen the silencing of The National Herald by depriving them of advertising resources, as was done with our Easter edition. Few listened to him. We are not infallible. But we have no relation to the rationale, nor the substance of his accusations. We are open to criticism and dialogue.

As a person with some responsibility to the community that I serve for 45 years, it pains me to see the Archbishop of America stoop so low.

What a shame!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

