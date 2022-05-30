x

May 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

The Intentions of the Turks Are Very Clear

May 30, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file)

In the announcement issued after this week’s meeting of the Security Council of Turkey, which marks – or if you prefer, puts its stamp on – Erdogan’s decisions, we are informed that among the few other issues they discussed was their country’s relations with Greece.

Following the announcements of this body over time, one can form a realistic picture of Turkey’s foreign policy.

Thus, it is important to keep in mind that when Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, for example, threatens the islands, as he did recently, he does not speak just for himself. He acts on the basis of his country’s official policy.

Here, is an excerpt from the announcement of the National Security Council of Turkey concerning Greece:

“Greece’s gradually increasing provocative actions in the Aegean Sea, violating international law and the treaties to which it is a party, and its attempts to exploit alliances that require action taken with an understanding of cooperation, were discussed, and it was emphasized that our determined stance on the protection of our nation’s rights and interests would be maintained without compromise.”

It is clear that the Security Council is referring to Turkey’s demands for the demilitarization of the islands: “provocative actions by Greece in the Aegean Sea.” It is also clear that they are referring to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the United States: “[Greece]’s efforts to exploit Alliances,” and they stress that they will not make any “retreat.”
How much clearer can they be about their intentions?

There are people in the Greek-American community and in Greece who will claim that such announcements, along with the continuous steps Ankara is taking for the Turkification of Famagusta, the problems it is causing regarding the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and the relentless bombing of the Kurds, simply aim to strengthen the patriotic credentials of Erdogan in view of an economy that is collapsing as elections approach.

There is some truth in that, but it would be a mistake to attribute these actions only to political expediency.

These are Turkey’s strategic plans.

And to be even clearer: sooner or later Turkey, with or without Erdogan, will provoke a military incident with Greece, as they so openly announce.

Fortunately, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is not sitting idly by. He is building alliances and arming Greece.

It is in this context that his triumphant visit to the United States bothered the Turkish President so much.

Of course, America does not need evidence from Greece about the actions of the Turks. They definitely have their own sources.

However, it is important for the United States to look the Greek Prime Minister in the eyes, so to speak, to know who they are dealing with, and to what extent they can cooperate with him in replacing the services and facilities offered by Turkey with similar ones in Greece.

And, of course, at the same time, Greece’s purchase of warplanes from France, as well as the discussions that took place for the supply of more from America, speak for themselves.

The war in Ukraine came like a deus ex machina for Erdogan, which further emboldened him.

And, unfortunately, while it is becoming increasingly clear that Turkey should not be a member of NATO – because the Turks do not share the same principles and values as other NATO member states, and as senator Rober Menendez, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee said: “Turkey under Erdogan should not and can not be seen as an ally” – NATO continues to pretend that Turkey is needed by the alliance despite growing concerns that its aggressiveness is problematic in the Eastern Mediterranean, that in blocking the membership of Finland and Sweden into NATO is playing Putin’s game, and so much more.

They are deluding themselves.

As the Prime Minister of Greece stated in his Council of Ministers: “This does not mean, in any case, that we will not defend our rights, and obviously it does not mean that we will not publicize internationally, in all fora, what is unacceptable and what is happening in recent months in the region.”

RELATED

Columnists
Speak Softly, Big Stick: for a Kinder, Saner Nation

On May 24, a lone gunman murdered at least 19 children and two adults (by the time you’re reading this, the number may have gone up, as several remain hospitalized) in a grade school in Uvalde, TX.

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Welcome, Home, Odysseus
Columnists
Time for Greece, EU, NATO to Write Off Turkey, Erdogan

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To The Holy Land – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

This past Easter season, this great feast, Pascha for Greek Orthodox Christianity and Passover for Judaism, found us during Holy Week in the Holy Land, at the Gate of Worship.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings