The Inevitable Comparison between Biden and Trump Regarding those Documents

Editorial

President Biden offered Republicans a good opportunity to ‘hit him’ where no one expected it: On the ethical side of his record and character.

The way Trump and Biden handled classified government documents is certainly not the same – however, there is not that much of a difference. For this reason, the political damage that has been done to Biden is significant.

For many of us, Biden’s main advantage over Trump was moral.

He appears to have been an intact, old-school politician, playing the political game on good old-fashioned terms. Family man, humble, from a middle class family, close to the ordinary American, with a heightened sense of patriotism.

Thus, the question posed by political friends is, how is it possible to copy a chapter from Trump’s book? How was it possible for him to have classified government documents in his possession, after his term as vice president ended, in the office he used in Washington, D.C., and in the garage of his Delaware home?

He said he was “surprised.” What does he mean? That he doesn’t remember, or is he suggesting that someone… “planted it” there?

There are, of course, significant differences between Biden and Trump, especially in the way they dealt with the issue. Trump did everything he could not to return the documents.

In contrast, Biden says he will cooperate fully with the special prosecutor appointed by the Attorney General. (Thus, we have a former President and a current one under prosecutorial investigation).

Still, Trump took hundreds of classified documents with him and showed no interest in their security.

In contrast, Biden took a few and appears to have kept them in safe places.

Nevertheless, this is still illegal. And it’s enough to raise questions.

Sadly, both Trump and Biden show an incredible carelessness in handling the most important secrets of state – which should strike fear abroad. Both to the leaders of other countries and to the agents who trust them with their lives.

A way must be found to prevent this from happening again in the future.