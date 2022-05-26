x

May 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

The Incredible Shrinking Country: Greece’s Population Going Down

May 26, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Greece
Two youths wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk in front of Athens Academy Greece, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The rate of death related to COVID-19 in Greece has reached its highest level in six months as roughly one-third of the country's population remains unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A near decade-long economic and austerity crisis, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic is seeking Greece’s population continue to decline, with more deaths than births, a trend expected to worsen over the next 20 years.

Analysts said that was exacerbated by the exodus of more than 450,000 working-class people who gave up trying to find work during the crisis and moved elsewhere, most saying they would never return.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to lure them back with a range of lures but predictions continue that the population will keep falling, putting a strain on the social security system.

Researchers and scientists at a conference on demographic trends organized by the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation (HFRI) at the French Institute in Athens said the government has to react.

“Those who are in favor of population growth cannot be against migration,” said Christos Bagavos, a Professor at Panteion University. “The demographic crisis is not a matter of low fertility, but of the number of people who are of reproductive age,” he said, referring to the drop in women aged 15-49.

He was also referring to Greece, which has been holding up to 100,000 refugees and migrants, now pledging to keep out anyone who tries to enter the country, Turkey allowing human traffickers to keep sending them.

That violates an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union under which Turkey, holding 4.4 million people who fled war and economic hardship in their countries, is supposed to contain them in return for money, visa-free travel for Turkish citizens in the EU and a faster track into the bloc.

RELATED

Politics
After Vapid Response, EU Finally Backs Greece Against Turkey

BRUSSELS - After an initial timid response of support for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vow not to talk to him again, the European Commission has taken a stronger stance.

Society
Greece: 4,048 New COVID Cases, 13 Deaths on Thursday
Politics
Dendias: Greece Can Become an Important Regional Hub

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings