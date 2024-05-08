x

May 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

The Holy Resurrection of Christ in New Jersey

May 8, 2024
By Theodore Kalmoukos
ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ-ΝΕΑ-ΙΕΡΣΕΗ-2-scaled
The congregation of faithful holding their Paschal candles are seen outside of St. John the Theologian Cathedral in Tenafly, NJ. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of New Jersey)

BOSTON – Crowds of faithful participated in services celebrating the Resurrection of Christ at the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ The Service was officiated by Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, accompanied by the priests of the community. Metropolitan Apostolos traveled across the entire territory of his Metropolis during Holy Week, presiding over the Holy Services marking the Passion and Resurrection of the Lord.

He had invited the renowned chanter Georgios Dovolos from Greece, who performed the sacred hymns of Holy Week with excellence and reverence.

On the evening of Holy Thursday, after the Service of the Passion, which is also known as the Service of the Twelve Gospels, Metropolitan Apostolos granted an interview to Greek state television, ERT, during which he spoke about Holy Week, the Greek-American Community, Hellenism, and the Greek language, reminding that the Gospel was written in Greek. He also emphasized the respect and appreciation that American authorities have at all levels, states and cities, allowing schools to grant special permission to students of the Greek-American Community to be absent from their classes on Good Friday. The same applies to employers in America.

Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey officiates at the Resurrection Service at St. John The Theologian Cathedral in Tenafly, NJ. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of New Jersey)

In his message for the Resurrection of Christ, Metropolitan Apostolos said: “Daily, we notice the suffering world around us breaking out into quarrels, disputes, wars and, with baseless disobedience, they bring on sudden wars. The fear of death blackens the skies of our life, tightens our hearts, and fills our souls with stress. However, behold, in the middle of the night of the passions of this world, the brave myrrh bearing women arise, early in the morning, and they announce to those in darkness and the shadow of death that Christ is Risen and Hades is destroyed. Death no longer governs us. Through the Cross, joy came to all of the world. No one can take away the joy of the Resurrection of Christ the Savior from the hearts of the faithful Orthodox Christians.”

Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey distributes the Holy Light of the Resurrection to the altar boys and the congregants while chanting “come receive the light.” (Photo provided by the Metropolis of New Jersey)

He also said that “from my heart, I pray that the light of the Resurrection of our Lord shine in our hearts, and may it transform our existence, in Christ, constantly. May it enlighten our darkened minds, so that our thoughts, our words, and our actions be full of grace and truth, so that hope returns to the hearts of mankind and that the never-setting light of the Resurrection of our Lord and God and Savior, Jesus Christ, enlighten all of the world.”

The congregation at the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian at Tenafly, NJ. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of New Jersey)

RELATED

Church
The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on the Conversion of the Monastery of Chora to a Mosque

NEW YORK - The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America issued the following Press Release regarding the conversion of the Monastery of Chora to an Islamic mosque: “As we reflect upon the glorious celebration of the Resurrection of our Lord this past Sunday, our hearts and minds are drawn to the powerful Icon of this sacred moment in the history of our salvation at the Monastery of Chora in Istanbul.

Nextgen
Hellenic American Academy Students Win Gold and Silver at State Science Fair
Culture
Hellenic Film Society Presents Dodo, Quirky Comedy Drama

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Rape, Terror and Death at Sea: How a Boat Carrying Rohingya Children, Women and Men Capsized

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — Huddled on board the boat, the 12-year-old girl quaked with fear.

The God-Man Jesus, through His death and resurrection, located human life within the Life of the Holy Trinity.

Let us make ourselves resplendent for the festival and embrace one another.

NICOSIA - Humanitarian aid for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s invasion, amid the hunt for Hamas terrorists responsible for the deaths of more than 1200 Israelis, is set to be delivered via an American ship departing from Cyprus.

ATHENS - After public outrage over only five of 21 defendants in July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people being convicted of a range of charges - and allowed to buy out their jail time - the Athens Court of Appeals is taking a second look whether it was too lenient.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.