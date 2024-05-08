The Holy Resurrection of Christ in New Jersey

General News

The congregation of faithful holding their Paschal candles are seen outside of St. John the Theologian Cathedral in Tenafly, NJ. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of New Jersey)

BOSTON – Crowds of faithful participated in services celebrating the Resurrection of Christ at the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ The Service was officiated by Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, accompanied by the priests of the community. Metropolitan Apostolos traveled across the entire territory of his Metropolis during Holy Week, presiding over the Holy Services marking the Passion and Resurrection of the Lord.

He had invited the renowned chanter Georgios Dovolos from Greece, who performed the sacred hymns of Holy Week with excellence and reverence.

On the evening of Holy Thursday, after the Service of the Passion, which is also known as the Service of the Twelve Gospels, Metropolitan Apostolos granted an interview to Greek state television, ERT, during which he spoke about Holy Week, the Greek-American Community, Hellenism, and the Greek language, reminding that the Gospel was written in Greek. He also emphasized the respect and appreciation that American authorities have at all levels, states and cities, allowing schools to grant special permission to students of the Greek-American Community to be absent from their classes on Good Friday. The same applies to employers in America.

In his message for the Resurrection of Christ, Metropolitan Apostolos said: “Daily, we notice the suffering world around us breaking out into quarrels, disputes, wars and, with baseless disobedience, they bring on sudden wars. The fear of death blackens the skies of our life, tightens our hearts, and fills our souls with stress. However, behold, in the middle of the night of the passions of this world, the brave myrrh bearing women arise, early in the morning, and they announce to those in darkness and the shadow of death that Christ is Risen and Hades is destroyed. Death no longer governs us. Through the Cross, joy came to all of the world. No one can take away the joy of the Resurrection of Christ the Savior from the hearts of the faithful Orthodox Christians.”

He also said that “from my heart, I pray that the light of the Resurrection of our Lord shine in our hearts, and may it transform our existence, in Christ, constantly. May it enlighten our darkened minds, so that our thoughts, our words, and our actions be full of grace and truth, so that hope returns to the hearts of mankind and that the never-setting light of the Resurrection of our Lord and God and Savior, Jesus Christ, enlighten all of the world.”