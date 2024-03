VIDEO

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The Heritage Greece Program® goal is to reconnect the participants with their heritage, roots, language, traditions and Greek identity. They have a once in a lifetime opportunity to explore their culture, as well as to identify and learn about the ancient past within the prism and context of modern Greece and bring back their experiences to their communities