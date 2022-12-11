x

December 11, 2022

United States

The Hellenic Medical Society Hosed Its 86th Annual Gala on Dec. 10

December 11, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Hellenic Medical Society Gala IMG_0787
The Hellenic Medical Society Executive Board honored Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis, center, for her contributions to the organization. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its 86th Annual Gala on December 10 at the JW Marriott Essex House in Manhattan. The well-attended black tie event honored Distinguished Physician Dr. Stephen Nicholas, Distinguished Colleague Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, and Distinguished Hellene George Logothetis as well as this year’s deserving scholarship recipients.

Dr. Stella Douris, accompanied by her fellow event co-chairs Dr. Aspasia Draga and Dr. Irene Draga, gave the welcoming remarks, thanking all those present and all those involved in the organization of the event, including the HMSNY Executive Board, HMSNY’s outgoing President Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, and Anna Sarigianni.

Dr. Douris then introduced Greece’s former Alternate Minister of Health Vassilis Kontozamanis, who spoke about how vital HMSNY’s efforts are not only for the diaspora community but also for Greece as well.

The Hellenic Medical Society of New York held its 86th Annual Gala on December 10 at the JW Marriott Essex House in Manhattan. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
Vassilis Kontozamanis, Greece’s former Alternate Minister of Health, was among the speakers at the Hellenic Medical Society’s 86th Annual Gala on Dec. 10. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
Distinguished Hellene honoree George Logothetis and his wife Nitzia at the Hellenic Medical Society Gala in New York. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Dr. Manolas, in his remarks, noted the many achievements during the last four year, including the record amount raised for the record number of scholarships this year, he recent redesign of the HMSNY website, and the many ongoing efforts to further the HMSNY mission to unite physicians and health care professionals of Hellenic heritage in an effort to foster and support medical, research, educational and cultural programs of the highest possible standards that will enrich the quality of life of the individual and the greater New York City/Tri-state area community.

The awards were also presented to the honorees Distinguished Physician Dr. Stephen Nicholas, Distinguished Colleague Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, and Distinguished Hellene George Logothetis, all of whom accepted graciously, thanking HMSNY, and offering their advice and inspirational words in their respctive remarks.

Left to right: Dr. Irene Draga, Dr. Stella Douros, Distinguished Physician honoree Dr. Stephen J. Nicholas, and Dr. Aspasia Draga. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
Left to right: Dr. Irene Draga, Dr. Stella Douros, Distinguished Colleague honoree Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, Dr. Eugenia Gianos, Dr. Aspasia Draga, and Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou also shared his greetings at the event, noting that it was the first HMSNY gala of his tenure,

Dinner and dancing followed with a brief pause to acknowledge the scholarship recipients present who posed, along with the Executive Board members and the Scholarship Committee including Dr. Antonia Ann Kolokathis, Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis, Dr. Helen Gouzoulis-Koutsos, and HMSNY’s incoming President Dr. Antonis Gasparis, for a commemorative photo.

Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis was also presented with a gift for her extraordinary efforts for HMSNY, especially during the pandemic.

More information about the HMSNY is available online: https://hellenicmedicalsociety.org.

Left to right: Dr. Irene Draga, Distinguished Hellene honoree George Logothetis, Dr. Stella Douros, Dr. Aspasia Draga, Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis, and Hellenic Medical society of New York President Dr. Panagiotis Manolas. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
The Hellenic Medical Society of New York held its 86th Annual Gala on December 10 at the JW Marriott Essex House in Manhattan. Shown are the scholarship recipients, Executive Board members, and Scholarship Committee members. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou, at the podium, during the Hellenic Medical Society’s 86th Annual Gala on Dec. 10. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
The Hellenic Medical Society of New York held its 86th Annual Gala on December 10 at the JW Marriott Essex House in Manhattan. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

