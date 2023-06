Associations

The Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) Supreme Court Admission Trip included, left to right: Andreas Koutsoudakis, Michael Iakovou, Matia Nikolovienis, HLA President George N. Zapantis, Irene Angelakis, Deana Balahtsis, Taso Pardalis, Chrisanthy Zapantis-Melis, and Ted Anastasiou. Photo: Facebook

WASHINGTON, DC – The Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) Supreme Court Admission Ceremony took place on May 25 in Washington, DC. PN Lawyers partner Taso Pardalis was among the HLA members who had their names read in open court before all sitting justices as they were admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The HLA Supreme Court Admission Trip also included HLA President George N. Zapantis, Andreas Koutsoudakis, Michael Iakovou, Matia Nikolovienis, Irene Angelakis, Deana Balahtsis, Chrisanthy Zapantis-Melis, and Ted Anastasiou.