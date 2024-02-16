The Hellenic Initiative Welcomes William Spell to Its Board of Directors

General News

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) has announced that William (Bill) Spell has joined its Board of Directors. He is the founder and President of Spell Capital Partners, based in Edina, MN, and the Spell Family Office.

THI welcomes his insights and experience to its efforts to build a New Greece. “I believe the work of The Hellenic initiative is critically important and valuable to Greece,” Spell said. “It’s imperative that my ancestral homeland prospers, both economically and socially, and anything I can do to further that, I will. I hope to make direct investments in the Greek economy and assist Greek entrepreneurs. I will lend my voice in all matters important to the Hellenic diaspora.”

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested more than $21 million in Greece and has grown to be the largest Greek Diaspora organization in the world.

Spell has BS and MBA degrees from the University of Minnesota and began his career as an investment banker. Spell Capital has a 36-year history of investing in private equity, specializing in industrial manufacturing transactions. Since 2018, the firm has invested on behalf of the Spell Family Office. Currently, the family office owns and manages 10 manufacturing platforms located around the world.

Holding numerous leadership positions in the Greek-American community, Spell said that “as a third generation Greek-American” – the Spell Family (Speliopoulos) emigrated from Peloponnese, Greece, over 100 years ago – “I have a connection with my family’s roots. My family and I cherish our Greek culture and history,” he said.

A member of the Archdiocesan Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Spell is also a fulfilled member of Leadership 100 endowment fund. As an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Spell serves on the National Council and is on the Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation investment board. He is also a member of the boards of the Metropolis of Chicago Foundation and of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, as well as the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in New York. He is a recipient of the Archdiocese’s prestigious Medal of St. Paul.

Bill and his wife Tiki have been married for 39 years and have two married adult children and two grandchildren. The Spells spend their time in Edina, MN, Scottsdale, AZ, and Sun Valley, ID. He also is the owner of the Spell Estate winery in Sonoma, CA. The couple established the Spell Family Foundation in 1992.

Spell said, “I hope my involvement with THI will continue to strengthen the Greek diaspora across the world, so that we Hellenes of all nationalities can speak with one voice on all matters important to Greece.”

George P. Stamas, THI’s Board President, stated: “We are honored to have Bill Spell join the Board of THI. His commitment to Greece and the mission of THI will help propel the organization forward during this time of tremendous growth.”

Andrew N. Liveris, THI’s Board Chairman, stated: “The combination of experience in sectors pivotal to Greece’s future and his devotion to Greece and Hellenism makes Bill Spell a most welcome member of THI’s Board.”

