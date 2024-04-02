x

April 2, 2024

The Hellenic Initiative Supports Animal Rehabilitation in Greece with $50K Grant

April 2, 2024
By The National Herald
THI PR ANIMA_1
Established in 2005, ANIMA is now the largest and most prominent organization in Greece for wildlife care and rehabilitation. Photo: Courtesy of ANIMA and The Hellenic Initiative

NEW YORK – Animals are the forgotten victims of the fires and heatwaves that ravage Greece every summer. The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is supporting The Hellenic Wildlife Care Association – ANIMA by funding three of its most crucial projects through funds THI raised during last summer’s wildfires campaign.

THI’s $50,000 grant will help fund a mobile hospital, including a portable Digital X-ray machine, the hiring of a veterinarian and a specialized veterinarian nurse, and the healing and rehabilitation of 400 tortoises harmed by the catastrophic fires as well as the devastating floods of July and August of 2023

ANIMA is a non-profit association engaged in environmental and nature protection activities all over Greece. Established in 2005, ANIMA is now the largest and most prominent organization in Greece for wildlife care and rehabilitation. Its activities include educating the public and the prevention of wildlife crime.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested more than $22 million in Greece and has grown to be the largest Greek Diaspora organization in the world.

Each year ANIMA rehabilitates over 8,500 wild animals, responds to calls from thousands of citizens, collaborates with authorities, NGOs and stakeholders to address threats to wildlife, and mobilizes hundreds of volunteers.

Maria Ganoti, founder and president of ANIMA, emphasizes that their work protects people as well as animals. “In general, we are seeing more clearly than ever how environmental issues, including animal diseases, affect people and their lives,” she said. “ANIMA does research and collects data – through blood tests – on animal illnesses, providing early warnings to scientists.”

ANIMA operates the main First Aid Station for wildlife in Greece. Citizens bring injured, sick, or orphaned wild animals, which are cared for, treated, and then released back into nature. It also operates PARATIRO, a citizen science project for collecting important data on dead or injured wild animals throughout Greece.

George P. Stamas, THI’s Board President, stated: “THI’s support of ANIMA underscores our commitment to nurturing our natural world and cultivating a heightened sense of responsibility for future generations.”

Andrew N. Liveris, THI’s Board Chairman, stated: “Our members share a deep love for animals and concern for the environment. The work of ANIMA resonated with them, especially considering the generous support received during last summer’s THI online wildfires campaign.”

More information is available online: https://thehellenicinitiative.org.

