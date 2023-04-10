x

April 10, 2023

The Hellenic Initiative Partners with DIATROFI for Its Easter Appeal

April 10, 2023
By The National Herald
THI DIATROFI Easter appeal
The Hellenic Initiative is partnering with the Athens-based DIATROFI to support school-age students who face food insecurity and hunger. Photo: The Hellenic Initiative

ATHENS – This Easter Season, The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is partnering with the Athens-based DIATROFI (Program on Food Aid and Promotion of Healthy Nutrition), to support school-age students (6-18 years old) who face food insecurity and hunger. DIATROFI, with the assistance of the Prolepsis Institute, delivers 6,453 meals per day to feed children in need. For many of these children, their school lunch is their only full meal of the day.

Since the beginning of the current school year (2022-2023), Prolepsis Institute has received applications from 2,000 schools to provide a school lunch program, representing a total of over 186,000 students. In Greece, 32% of children are at risk of poverty or social exclusion (EUROSTAT Nov. 2022). This percentage is equivalent to 2011 when Greece was at the depths of the economic crisis.  The cost of energy this winter has resulted in sobering statistics. Of those schools in Greece where head principals have reported students with food insecurity, it is estimated that 53.7% of the students’ households are food insecure, and 41.9% face major economic problems.

It has, therefore, become a societal imperative to undertake practical measures to support students and their families. Hunger dramatically affects these students’ ability to thrive physically and emotionally-  impacting their progress in school. A small investment today can yield dividends for them and the country for years to come.

Donate to THI and help children in need: https://bit.ly/3nV8DAx.

