x

February 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

General News

The Hellenic Initiative Donates $25,000 to the Cycladic Preservation Fund 

February 24, 2023
By The National Herald
THI CPF islander's forum local engagement
The Hellenic Initiative (THI) announced on February 23 that $25,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 London Gala will be donated to the Cycladic Preservation Fund. (Photo: Courtesy of THI)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) announced on February 23 that $25,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 London Gala will be donated to the Cycladic Preservation Fund (CPF), a non-profit association which sponsors sustainable initiatives to preserve the exceptional beauty and natural value of Greece’s Cyclades island group. THI’s London Gala, chaired by THI Board Member Nikos Stathopoulos, THI UK Trustee Con Logothetis, and Princess Tatiana, raised record funds in 2022 for THI’s programs in Greece.

THI is one of the largest Greek Diaspora organizations in the world. Since its founding in 2012, THI has invested over $20 million directly in Greece in programs which support economic development, entrepreneurialism and crisis relief. Recently, THI has recognized the unique challenges faced by Greece’s islands, including sustainability, development of hard and soft infrastructure, and support of local economic opportunity. THI has embarked on a project to explore support of islands such as Kastellorizo in the Dodecanese. The grant to the CPF is part of THI’s growing island strategy.

CPF is a member of the internationally renowned Conservation Collective, founded in the UK by Ben Goldsmith. The Conservation Collective works with local partners globally to reverse climate change.  CPF, part of the Collective since 2017, works with permanent residents, local organizations, and even tourists seeking to travel in an environmentally sustainable manner.

With THI’s grant, CPF will prepare four online webinars which focus on land, sea, do’s and don’ts tips for visitors, and sustainability education for seasonable residents. CPF Executive Director Anni Mitropoulou stated that CPF’s efforts “are practical, not theoretical.”

During its five years of action, CPF has donated over Euro 400,000 working with 65+ environmental initiatives in collaboration with more than 50 partners and local entities and with at least 180 actively involved individuals on 20 Cycladic islands.

George Stamas, THI Board President, stated: “We at THI are proud to continue our support for organizations such as CPR that foster local initiatives in Greece, championed by Greeks, focused on the protection of Greece’s environment, land and sea.”

Andrew Liveris, THI Board Chairman, stated: “Greece’s 227 inhabited islands present unique challenges of sustainability and viability. These islands are significant to the Greek natural environment, economy, culture and to Greece’s geopolitical interests. We are pleased to work with CPF, which has a proven track record in Greece, to support the Cyclades.”

The Hellenic Initiative is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in the future of Greece through programs focused on crisis relief, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

More information is available online: thehellenicinitiative.org

Follow THI:

Instagram @the_hellenic_initiative

Facebook @thehellenicinitiative

Twitter @THI_OneGreece

LinkedIn @TheHellenicInitiative

You Tube https://www.youtube.com/user/HellenicInitiative2

#OliMazi #THI #TheHellenicInitiative #GreeksHelpingGreeks

RELATED

United States
Consulate General of Greece Hosts Event Celebrating ‘Maestro’, March 15

NEW YORK – Greek-Americans in the New York Tri-State area are invited to celebrate ‘Maestro’, which received the first ever exclusive global distribution deal for a Greek scripted television series on Netflix, at an event hosted by the Consulate General of Greece in New York on Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 PM, at the Chiotes Hall of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in New York City.

United States
Eleftherios Kostans’ In Support of Liberty Screening at Golden State Film Festival
United States
HPW Presents Heroines of Greek History and Their Stories, March 13

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.