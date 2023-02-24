The Hellenic Initiative Donates $25,000 to the Cycladic Preservation Fund 

General News

The Hellenic Initiative (THI) announced on February 23 that $25,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 London Gala will be donated to the Cycladic Preservation Fund. (Photo: Courtesy of THI)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) announced on February 23 that $25,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 London Gala will be donated to the Cycladic Preservation Fund (CPF), a non-profit association which sponsors sustainable initiatives to preserve the exceptional beauty and natural value of Greece’s Cyclades island group. THI’s London Gala, chaired by THI Board Member Nikos Stathopoulos, THI UK Trustee Con Logothetis, and Princess Tatiana, raised record funds in 2022 for THI’s programs in Greece.

THI is one of the largest Greek Diaspora organizations in the world. Since its founding in 2012, THI has invested over $20 million directly in Greece in programs which support economic development, entrepreneurialism and crisis relief. Recently, THI has recognized the unique challenges faced by Greece’s islands, including sustainability, development of hard and soft infrastructure, and support of local economic opportunity. THI has embarked on a project to explore support of islands such as Kastellorizo in the Dodecanese. The grant to the CPF is part of THI’s growing island strategy.

CPF is a member of the internationally renowned Conservation Collective, founded in the UK by Ben Goldsmith. The Conservation Collective works with local partners globally to reverse climate change. CPF, part of the Collective since 2017, works with permanent residents, local organizations, and even tourists seeking to travel in an environmentally sustainable manner.

With THI’s grant, CPF will prepare four online webinars which focus on land, sea, do’s and don’ts tips for visitors, and sustainability education for seasonable residents. CPF Executive Director Anni Mitropoulou stated that CPF’s efforts “are practical, not theoretical.”

During its five years of action, CPF has donated over Euro 400,000 working with 65+ environmental initiatives in collaboration with more than 50 partners and local entities and with at least 180 actively involved individuals on 20 Cycladic islands.

George Stamas, THI Board President, stated: “We at THI are proud to continue our support for organizations such as CPR that foster local initiatives in Greece, championed by Greeks, focused on the protection of Greece’s environment, land and sea.”

Andrew Liveris, THI Board Chairman, stated: “Greece’s 227 inhabited islands present unique challenges of sustainability and viability. These islands are significant to the Greek natural environment, economy, culture and to Greece’s geopolitical interests. We are pleased to work with CPF, which has a proven track record in Greece, to support the Cyclades.”

The Hellenic Initiative is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in the future of Greece through programs focused on crisis relief, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

More information is available online: thehellenicinitiative.org

