July 19, 2023

The Hellenic Initiative 7th Annual London Gala on October 5

July 19, 2023
By The National Herald
THI London Gala 2023
The Hellenic Initiative hosts its 7th Annual London Gala on October 5 with entertainment by Antonis Remos. (Photo: The Hellenic Initiative)

LONDON – The Hellenic Initiative hosts its 7th Annual London Gala on Thursday, October 5 at The Dorchester Hotel, 53 Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

The event begins with a reception at 7 PM, dinner and awards at 8 PM, and entertainment at 10 PM with popular Greek singer Antonis Remos scheduled to perform.

The honorees are the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and HELMEPA. The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’s mission is to support a diverse range of charitable activities, primarily in places where the founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has lived and worked – the UK, Greece, Cyprus, and Monaco. HELMEPA is the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association; the pioneering voluntary commitment of Greek seafarers and ship owners to safeguard the seas from ship-generated pollution,

The event co-chairs are THI London Board Member Constantine M. Logothetis, THI Board Member Nikos Stathopoulos, and THI International Ambassador Princess Tatiana.

Tickets and additional information available online: https://tinyurl.com/ds7p2p67.

THI’s mission is investing in the future of Greece through programs focused on economic revitalization and crisis relief.

More information is available online: www.thehellenicinitiative.org.

