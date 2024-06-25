The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey’s 11th Annual Awards Gala

Events

Left to right: Dr. Elias Iliadis, Despina Kolokithas, Axel Esquivel- representing U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell, James Kontolios, Evellyn Leontarakis Tsiadis, Metropolitan Mr. Apostolos, Dr. Panos Georgopoulos, and Hellenic Federation of New Jersey President Dr. Peter Stavrianidis. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

NEW JERSEY – The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey held its 11th Annual Awards Gala on June 23 at the Greek-owned catering hall The Graycliff. The event honored Stelios Zervoudis with the Alexander the Great Lifetime Achievement Award, Evellyn Leontarakis Tsiadis with the Alexander the Great Community Service Award, and Panos G. Georgopoulos, PhD, with the Aristotle Award for Academic Excellence and Education

The scholarships were also presented to the students Theodore Costas, Athena Maria Emnas, Nicholas Pappas, Adamantia Metaxas, Eleni Staikos, Adriana Athena Papadakis.

Federation President Dr. Peter Stavrianidis gave the welcoming remarks and spoke about the Federation’s efforts. He congratulated the honorees, noting that the Federation established the awards in order to recognize and honor the diverse contributions of the members of the Hellenic community and Philhellenes.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in his written message congratulated the honorees and the Federation for the efforts to preserve and protect Greek culture, history, and language.

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey said that since its establishment, the Federation and its members work with all their souls for the spread of the Greek Orthodox faith, encourage communication and strengthen relations between the Greek communities in the State of New Jersey and promote the culture of the homeland.

Honoree Dr. Panos Georgopoulos spoke to The National herald and thanked the Federation for the award as well as for its support to the Elytis Chair at Rutgers University and the Modern Greek Studies Program there, which has evolved into one of America’s largest.

The first woman to be awarded the Alexander the Great Community Service Award, Evellyn Leontarakis Tsiadis also spoke to TNH and thanked the Federation for the exceptional honor and urged everyone to participate in the public sphere, in the parishes, and in the church.

Solidarity and philanthropy are the hope for a better and more humane world, she said.

Ambassador of Greece to the United States Ekaterini Nassika, in her message, praised the efforts and contributions of the New Jersey Federation, noting that it is a connecting link for Greek-Americans with Greece.

Consul General of Greece in New York Dnos Konstantinou expressed Greece’s continuous and undivided support for the project and every effort of the community.

Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas emphasized the important role played by the Hellenic communities in maintaining identity, values, ​​and unity in difficult times.

AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos spoke about the struggles being fought for the liberation of Cyprus from the occupying troops and asked everyone to support the efforts of the organization.

Event chairs Dr. Elias Iliadis and Despina Kolokithas thanked the guests who honored the event with their presence and highlighted the importance of education, noting that $50,000 in scholarships has been distributed in the last five years. They invited everyone to become a member of the Federation, so that their efforts and contributions can continue.