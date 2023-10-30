The Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island Celebrated the Anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day

Events

From left to right in the photo: Dina Kapetanaki, responsible for communication and public relations, Katerina Petrakou, Manolis Tsagakis, Mary Gonaki, Angeliki Anastopoulou, teachers of the Greek department, Christina Tettoni, Head of School, Joy Petrakou, Head of General Administration, Katerina Kaklea, Principal. (Photo: TNH/Michalis Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND – The school Hellenic Classical Charter – Staten Island marked the ‘OXI’ Day Greek national holiday on Friday, October 27.

In the new event hall, students sang, recited poems, and spoke about the historical significance of the day.

The Head of School, Christina Tettoni, in her welcome speech, emphasized the importance of the anniversary and congratulated the teachers and students for the excellent program they presented. She said, “Today marks 83 years since that Monday of October 28, 1940, when Greece refused to submit to blackmail and surrender to the forces of a fascist government. The celebration of our school is dedicated to those heroes who fought for Greece, freedom, and peace. Long live Greece.”

The Head of General Administration, Joy Petrakou, congratulated all the contributors to the celebration, thanked the parents who honored the event, and wished the Greek community a happy anniversary.

The school’s director, Katerina Kaklea, congratulated the educational staff of the Greek department, Katerina Petrakou, Angeliki Anastopoulou, Mary Gonaki, Manolis Tsagakis, and the students who, despite having only a few weeks for organization and preparation, managed to present a beautiful program.

Manolis Tsagakis, the Greek teacher, addressed the content of the program through the “Ethnikos Kirikas.” He said, “The title of the song we chose for the Monday of the 6th-grade students is ‘Mother Will Wait for Them.’ In this song, we observe a Greek soldier, Andreas, who must kill his enemies to protect his country. However, his noble nature contradicts and advises him not to do so. It becomes apparent that opposing enemy soldiers face the same hardships as the Greeks, such as battles in swamps, being separated from the main body of the army, being alone in a foreign place – the mountains of Albania. They are overwhelmed by feelings of fear, helplessness, despair, and loneliness, as they are away from their own people. While the other songs refer to courage, bravery, and the material losses of war, this specific song brings to the forefront the hesitations, inner struggles, and the moral consequences of the war, where soldiers followed orders, even if they disagreed, and made decisions they may have regretted.”