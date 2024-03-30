x

March 30, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Events

The Hellenic American Academy Annual Gala in Chicago (Photos)

March 30, 2024
By The National Herald
HAA GALA 2024 students
The Hellenic American Academy held its Annual Gala at the Loews Chicago O’Hare on March 16. Photo: Furla Photography & Video

CHICAGO – The Hellenic American Academy held its Annual Gala at the Loews Chicago O’Hare on March 16. This year’s gala celebrated the universal principals of Hellenism and the pursuit of lifelong learning.

Over 350 students are educated each year at the Academy through the day school, Greek language programs, and enrichment programs. The Hellenic American Academy provides academic excellence with an approach to instruction that acknowledges objective standards of correctness, logic, beauty, and truth. The universal principles of Hellenism enable students to understand the origins of democratic thinking, independent thought and the pursuit of lifelong learning. ‘Λιμὴν πέφυκε πᾶσι παιδεία βροτοῖς’ is the motto of the Academy, for they believe that education is by nature a safe harbor for every human and this philosophy, is instrumental in producing worthy members of the community who will make it a place of respect and greatness.

Distinguished Philhellene Recipient Robert Buhler and Hellenic American Academy Chairman Demetrios Logothetis. Photo: Furla Photography & Video

The Gala also honored and recognized the achievements of Dimitrios Dallas, Georgia Pontikes, and Robert Buhler who have excelled in every field of endeavor and are dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Hellenic language, culture and values. Their stories are meant to inspire the students to continuously strive for excellence.

The Hellenic American Academy thanked the 2024 Gala Committee, Volunteers, Foundation of Hellenic Education and Culture, Gala Sponsors, Silent Auction Donors, Executive Board, PTOs and continued supporters of the Academy for another amazing Gala. The Annual Gala is the Academy’s largest fundraiser and each and everyone helped make it success.

Service Award Recipient Georgia Pontikes and Hellenic American Academy Chairman Demetrios Logothetis. Photo: Furla Photography & Video

With its longtime supporters and the tireless efforts of the administration, teachers, staff and school community, the Academy continues to provide a distinguished and high-quality bilingual education in a supportive value-based environment that will position students for future success.

The Hellenic American Academy Gala MCs, Jane Monzures Clauss and Dr. Spiro Karras. Photo: Furla Photography & Video
Left to right: Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Heritage Award Recipient Dimitrios Dallas, Hellenic American Academy Chairman Demetrios Logothetis, and Dr. Spiro Karras. Photo: Furla Photography & Video
The Hellenic American Academy held its Annual Gala at the Loews Chicago O’Hare on March 16. Photo: Furla Photography & Video

RELATED

General News
Baltimore’s Changing Greektown Loses Iconic Ikaros Restaurant: Closed

BALTIMORE - Since 1969, Ikaros has been a favorite Greek restaurant in Baltimore’s Greektown - despite plenty of good competition - especially during the parade and Greek Independence Day celebrations, has ended a 54-year run.

Culture
Getty Villa Theater Lab Presents ‘Aristotle/Alexander’ by Alex Lyras
General News
Greek-American Arrested in Attempted Rape in Astoria

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Filipino Villager is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday to Pray for World Peace

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lucy Pitka McCormick’s relatives cooked salmon, moose, beaver and muskrat over an earthen firepit on the banks of the Chena River, just outside Fairbanks, as they honored her life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 40 points and added 20 rebounds and seven assists, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Jalen Brunson’s career-best 61 points to beat the New York Knicks 130-126 in overtime on Friday night.

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police detained a man Saturday after he left a nightclub where hostages had been held, apparently bringing a peaceful end to a tense, hours-long standoff.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.