The Hellenic American Academy Annual Gala in Chicago (Photos)

The Hellenic American Academy held its Annual Gala at the Loews Chicago O’Hare on March 16. Photo: Furla Photography & Video
CHICAGO – The Hellenic American Academy held its Annual Gala at the Loews Chicago O’Hare on March 16. This year’s gala celebrated the universal principals of Hellenism and the pursuit of lifelong learning.
Over 350 students are educated each year at the Academy through the day school, Greek language programs, and enrichment programs. The Hellenic American Academy provides academic excellence with an approach to instruction that acknowledges objective standards of correctness, logic, beauty, and truth. The universal principles of Hellenism enable students to understand the origins of democratic thinking, independent thought and the pursuit of lifelong learning. ‘Λιμὴν πέφυκε πᾶσι παιδεία βροτοῖς’ is the motto of the Academy, for they believe that education is by nature a safe harbor for every human and this philosophy, is instrumental in producing worthy members of the community who will make it a place of respect and greatness.
The Gala also honored and recognized the achievements of Dimitrios Dallas, Georgia Pontikes, and Robert Buhler who have excelled in every field of endeavor and are dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Hellenic language, culture and values. Their stories are meant to inspire the students to continuously strive for excellence.
The Hellenic American Academy thanked the 2024 Gala Committee, Volunteers, Foundation of Hellenic Education and Culture, Gala Sponsors, Silent Auction Donors, Executive Board, PTOs and continued supporters of the Academy for another amazing Gala. The Annual Gala is the Academy’s largest fundraiser and each and everyone helped make it success.
With its longtime supporters and the tireless efforts of the administration, teachers, staff and school community, the Academy continues to provide a distinguished and high-quality bilingual education in a supportive value-based environment that will position students for future success.
