September 12, 2023

The Heavy Cost of Greece’s Floods: Waters and the Damage Done

September 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Floods
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows flooding areas near the town of Palamas, Thessaly region, central Greece, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

ATHENS – The deadly flood waters brought by Storm Daniel in Greece are slowly receding but in its wake left a disaster still being counted in the loss of life and agricultural lands in Thessaly that provide many of the country’s foods and commodities.

The catastrophe came three years after a cyclone called Ianos wrought damage in the same region but with promised anti-flood measures left undone, allowing Daniel to further scourge the lands.

In the city of Volos, dozens of businesses were destroyed, the food heartland of Thessaly was left covered in mud and silt, making much of the land unusable and likely to see already high food prices rocket up during more inflation.

“The phenomenon is beyond imagination, comparable to Cyclone Ianos .. which at the time we considered extreme. Now the situation is dystopian,” Thanos Giannakakis, head of environment for the Nature-based Solution NbS program at WWF Greece, told the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network BIRN.

https://balkaninsight.com/2023/09/11/greece-counts-heavy-cost-after-deadly-storms-batter-country/

According to WWF, about 850,000 hectares (2.1 million acres) of land were flooded, far worse than in 2020, when 155,800 hectares (384,990) were put under water during Ianos.

Giannakakis explained that farmers used to flood land to increase soil fertility but that man-made interventions, such as rivers being aligned, dikes being raised and wetlands being drained, means flooded infrastructure.

‘Big construction companies that build without undertaking proper studies are also seen as part of the problem,” said the report, with successive Greek governments doing little to nothing to prevent flooding.

“The result of all these, combined with additional interventions, is that we continue to challenge nature by promoting ‘gray projects’ – bulldozing riverbeds, cementing riverbeds, plastering embankments, even large dams, all these are wrong directions and false decisions,” Giannakakis said.

The New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, under withering attacks for failures in dealing with wildfires and now the floods, said there would be subsidies to help people and businesses deal with the losses.

The news site Quartz, citing the BBC, said the floods left 25 percent of Thessaly’s lands useless for agriculture and the submerged regional capital of Larissa had  had seen crop productions wiped out.

https://qz.com/greeces-agriculture-hub-lost-a-quarter-of-its-crop-prod-1850824126

About 12 percent of Greece’s cultivated lands are located in Thessaly and it produces 40 percent of the cotton supply for Greece and 80 percent for Europe as well as tobacco, cereals, legumes, beets, watermelons, corn, tomatoes and apples.

Several Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products with trademark protection from the European Union are also produced in Larissa, including the national spirit drink ouzo.

Satellite images have shown almost 730 square miles (280 square miles) of land in Thessaly has been flooded, said the BBC, adding that many in the region blame the government for failing to carry out anti-flood measures that were promised.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-66751510

Visiting some of the worst-affected areas, Mitsotakis said that country was dealing with “a natural phenomenon the likes of which we have never seen before,” after blaming climate change as well for the fires initially.

Disaster management expert Efthymios Lekkas told state TV it would take at least 5 years for the damage in the agricultural sector to be restored and the plain to become fertile again.

“We have not yet realized the extent of the damage,” he said. “We are facing a disaster, … which may be bigger, economically speaking, than the 1999 earthquake, which was the biggest disaster in the recent history of our country.”

Thessaly’s Regional Governor Kostas Agorastos told state TV that the damage from the storm is estimated at 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) or more, almost 10 times the cost of anti-flood measures never carried out.

