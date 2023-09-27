x

September 27, 2023

The Health of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Has Been Restored

September 27, 2023
By Theodore Kalmoukos
ΜΕΘΟΔΙΟΣ-ΚΑΡΔΙΝΑΛΙΟΣ-ΒΟΣΤΩΝΗΣ-2-scaled
His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston speaking at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Holy Cross in Boston. Photo Metropolis of Boston

BOSTON – The health of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has been restored. He has been discharged from the hospital and the rehabilitation center where he had been for a few days receiving physical therapy. He is now at home and is expected to fully resume his duties in the coming days.

As reported by The National Herald on September 19, Metropolitan Methodios had suffered a urinary tract infection, which was promptly and effectively treated at a Boston hospital. He spent a few days in a rehabilitation center where he underwent physical therapy to address the issues with his sciatic nerve, which had been causing pain and difficulty in walking.

In a telephone interview with The National Herald, Metropolitan Methodios said, “Thank God, I feel quite well. I am at home, and in the next few days, I will return to my duties. Perhaps I will even go to the office tomorrow for a few hours.”

He also expressed his gratitude, saying, “I thank you for your concern, as well as all the brother hierarchs, priests, and faithful of our communities who had the kindness to reach out to me with their wishes and prayers.”

Furthermore, he added, “I thank the attending physicians and the hospital staff for their care and love. I pray that Christ, the great healer of souls and bodies, may grant them strength, patience, and inspiration in their research and diagnoses to restore upon people the most precious gift in the world, health.”

