The Gyro Project Set to Open in June in Fort Lee, NJ

Some of the delicious items on the menu at The Gyro Project. (Photo: Simon Leung)

NEW JERSEY – The Gyro Project is a new elevated Greek fast-casual concept curated by Bergen County residents George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan’s most popular salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, Premier Deli, and The Times Eatery.

The Gyro Project is set to open this June at 2151 Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee, NJ. The menu is authentic Greek street food with a modern twist. Customers can enjoy house-stacked gyros, souvlaki, bowls, salads, rotisserie meats and poultry- all using clean ingredients, with several vegan options as well. Some other call-out dishes include sesame-crusted baked feta, honey-drizzled saganaki, croquettes, and Greek-style lamb chops.

What makes The Gyro Project different? Customers can order a Feta Brined Rotisserie Chicken and select their Greek traditional sides or not so traditional— it is a project! There will also be seasonal sides and so much more.

The Gyro Project will highlight some exciting dessert options, like Greek yogurt Froyo and Loukoumades with variations such as drizzled Nutella, imported Greek honey, de-constructed baklava with phyllo crumble, and sour cherry preserves.

The concept will also feature an extensive ‘Agora’ or Marketplace for small-batch craft Greek imported packaged items such as infused vinegar, high-quality olive oils, house-blended custom spices and rubs, pre-packaged snacks, small-batch dips and sauces, and much more.

Tenedios and Kokkosis told The National Herald via email: “Our roots, culture, and knowledge have all played a part in curating The Gyro Project, it’s something we’ve created from the soul. TGP is a concept we have put together in many ways effortlessly, as we crafted its menu using our childhood Greek staple dishes, with a modern approach.”

Signature sandwiches, entrees, and family meals are customizable and affordable. Customers can design the catering menu for all events and group sizes with endless selection possibilities. Dine-in, take-out or delivery available.

The Gyro Project, 2151 Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee, NJ, is open 10:30 AM-9:30 PM, seven days a week.

For the latest menu updates and official opening date, follow on Instagram: @thegyroproject.

More information is available by phone: 201-571-4501 and online: www.thegyroproject.com where you can also download TheGyroApp.