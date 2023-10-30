The Greeks Responsible for the Renaissance

Literature

The rebirth of art, learning, and humanism called the Renaissance was largely the result of the exodus of Greeks from the fallen Byzantine Empire after 1453. The scholars, artists, astronomers, architects, philosophers, scientists, politicians, and theologians who left the areas that became part of the Ottoman Empire, found new homes in the Italian city states of Rome, Florence, Milan, and Venice. Those Byzantine Greeks brought with them the learning that had practically disappeared in the West during the time known as the Dark Ages.

One of those Greeks who settled in Italy was Demetrios Chalkokondyles. Born in Athens in 1423, Chalkokondyles was from a noble family. His brother, Laonikos Chalkokondyles, is best known for writing The Histories, 10 books on the last 150 years of the Byzantine Empire. In the work, the fall of Constantinople is regarded as a historical event of far-reaching importance and is compared to the fall of Troy. The Histories also provides sketches of life in England, France, and Germany, where the Greeks had sought help against the Turks. A complete, two-volume English translation by Anthony Kaldellis of The Histories was published in 2014 by the Harvard University Press as volumes 33 and 34 of The Dumbarton Oaks Medieval Library.

Demetrios Chalkokondyles arrived in Italy in 1447 and settled in Rome in 1449 under the patronage of Cardinal Bessarion. Chalkokondyles became a student of Theodoros Gazis, originally from Thessaloniki, who translated Aristotle and was one of the leading scholars of the Renaissance. Eventually, Chalkokondyles became a tutor to Lorenzo de Medici’s sons and taught Greek and philosophy for over 40 years in Italy.

Among his most important contributions to the Renaissance were publishing the first printed publications of Homer in 1488, Isocrates in 1493, and the Suda lexicon in 1499. His pupils included Greek scholar Janus Lascaris, Florentine classical scholar and poet Angelo Ambrogini called Poliziano, Pope Leo X (born Giovanni di Lorenzo de Medici), and Italian scholar and poet Giglio Gregorio Giraldi.

In 1463, Chalkokondyles became a professor at the University of Padua, and headed the Greek literature department replacing the eminent scholar John Argyropoulos. He was summoned to Florence by Lorenzo de Medici and it was there that Chalkokondyles edited Homer for publication. Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey in two folio volumes was the first Greek book to be printed in Florence.

Chalkokondyles wrote several treatises and gave speeches urging the Venetians and all “Latins” to help liberate Greece from Ottoman rule. He viewed the aid as a debt that should be paid for the help the Byzantine Greeks had given during the Gothic Wars in 535-554 AD. He wrote: “Just as she [Greece] had empended in their behalf [the Latins] all of her most precious and outstanding possessions liberally and without any parsimony, and had restored with her hand and force of arms the state of Italy, long ago oppressed by the Goths, they [the Latins] should in the same way now be willing to raise up prostrate and afflicted Greece and liberate it by arms from the hands of the barbarians,” quoted in Nancy Bisaha’s Creating East and West: Renaissance Humanists and the Ottoman Turks, published by the University of Pennsylvania Press. He also translated Galen’s Anatomy from the original Greek into Latin. Invited by Ludovico Sforza, Chalkokondyles moved to Milan where he continued teaching until his death on January 9, 1511 at age 78.

The Histories by Laonikos Chalkokondyles, translated by Anthony Kaldellis, are available online.