The Greeks of Raleigh, NC

In 1895, Mr. Constantine Vurnakes departed his native city of Sparta; no one knew what brought Mr. Vurnakes to Raleigh, NC; like so many of his fellow citizens, he pursued the American dream, a dream which brought immigrants from all parts of Europe.

Greeks were among the first immigrants who crossed the Atlantic to get their first glimpse of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the customary landing and processing point for incoming immigrants. They brought varying degrees of basic knowledge to the new world, along with great ambition, for they were here to build their livelihoods. So why did Mr. Vurnakes come to a small southern town of only 13,000 people? We can assume that Raleigh was a better weather-related area than other choices, with a climate to which he was accustomed in Greece. Many other immigrants soon joined Mr. Vurnakes with their families and friends from Chicago and New York.

According to the annals, he was the proprietor of the California Fruit Stand near the state capital. Those early settlers became highly active in the community but were without a church in which to worship. Most early comers arrived without specific skills as we know today, primarily due to the lack of education in their homeland. Jobs were mainly found involving manual labor. With time, their ambition for a better life guided them to learn English and entrepreneurial skills. They turned to restaurants, candy-making, tailoring, vegetable stands, food markets, and cleaning establishments.

By 1924, the Greek families of Raleigh were yearning for their faith and decided the time had come to establish their church. The first service was held in April, 1924 on the second floor of a grocery store. The Church, or Hall, as it was known then, was located on South Salisbury Street.

The Greek community met on Salisbury Street for four years before moving again to an upstairs hall on South Blount Street over a small grocery store. As the community grew, it soon became apparent that a larger church was needed. In October 1935, Rev. Elias Skipitares received a call from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North and South America in New York to organize and build a Church. By 1937, when the church was erected on Pearson Street, Raleigh had grown to a population of 25,000, and the church now numbered 25 families.

In May of 1975, a new church was built on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh, to accommodate the growth of the incoming Orthodox parishioners.

Today, under the religious leadership of Proistamenos Fr. Paul N. Christy, 400 family members worship and support the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Raleigh. The current facility space presents many accommodations for the rapidly growing church membership. The Community’s plans are set in motion for a larger Church on the existing land, optimistically in the next two to three years. A second building campaign fundraiser has begun. The Greek Orthodox faithful parishioners and many other non-Greek members of the Orthodox faith enthusiastically support this campaign. For detailed information on the new church building campaign and contributions, please get in touch with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5000 Lead Mine Road in Raleigh, NC.

The Greek Orthodox Church is the center of community life. In the United States, all dioceses, parishes, and churches are now under the ecclesiastical jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of America, an autonomous self-governing church within the sphere of influence of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople and New Rome. The Ecumenical Patriarchate has the power to elect the archbishop and the bishops, directs all church matters outside the American church, and remains the guiding light in all matters of faith. The Archdiocese was founded in 1922 and is located in New York City.

The Holy Trinity Church of Raleigh features a rich culture of customs and rituals passed down from generation to generation. The community’s pride is the Orthodox religion, faith in God, the Greek language, traditions, Philoptochos, AHEPA, youth, and other benevolent ministries. The tight-knit family structure, faith in God, and community love have been essential. As a result, many family traditions and celebratory religious events continue to thrive. A more accommodating church building will complete all of that.

More information about Holy Trinity Church in Raleigh is also available online: https://www.holytrinityraleigh.org.

Foti Fotiu was born in Constantinople in 1942. With part of his family, he immigrated first to Brussels, Belgium, then to the United States to Albany, New York in 1962. Fotiu served in the United States Army as a medical specialist at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. After an honorable discharge, he attended Hudson Valley Community College and for 25 years he served at the Administrative Director of the Department of Radiology at Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, NY. Fotiu remains active in the Greek Orthodox Church with his wife Theresa, and they reside in Raleigh, NC. He is also the author of two books, ‘Constantinople: The Beautiful City and the Destruction of its Greek, Armenian, and Jewish Ethnic Communities’ and ‘Confessions of an MI6 Agent’. More information is available online: https://fotifotiu.com.