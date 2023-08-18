The Greeks of East London, South Africa

Worldwide

Commemorative photo from the official foundation for the start of work on the Community Center in South Africa on May 29, 2008 with His Divine Beatitude Pope and Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria, center, His Eminence Archbishop Sergios of the Cape of Good Hope, and founders of the Community, including Nikos Efstratiou who passed away on December 21, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy of Eirene Arholekas)

Tucked away on the Eastern Cape of South Africa in a tropical coastal town of East London, a vibrant Greek community of 120 families not only survives but thrives. While the Hellenic centers of Johannesburg and Cape Town have been documented at length, the smaller but vibrant community on the Wild Coast of South Africa has been able to keep the Hellenic flame alive since 1903. What most surprised me was that for such a humble community they were flourishing in a country known for violence and political and social upheaval. While hundreds of thousands of Greeks have fled from South Africa fearing for their personal safety due to the precarious security situation, these families have remained strong.

East London is the center of the country’s car industry with a formidably large Mercedes plant located at the mouth of the Buffalo River. I witnessed a huge freighter on its way to Panama loading what looked like 1,000 cars (they tell me it is even more – 2,000). Many Greeks started arriving in the area in the 1920s to volunteer in the Second World War. The Hellenic Community of East London and Districts was established in 1969 and coincided with the first visit of the then-newly appointed Archbishop of Good Hope, Paul Varnavas. This historic meeting at the Carlton Hotel in East London attended by 27 Greeks and immortalized in the official letter by the hand of the Archbishop spearheaded the executive board of early pioneers such as Christos Yiangou, Philip Pouroulis, Ioannis Petrellis and Stavros Karvounis. This committee would eventually organize the construction of an Orthodox Church, a Greek school and other community needs. A foundation stone for the community center was laid on May 29, 2008.

I had the honor of visiting the parish of St. George with the warm welcome of Fr. George Pittaras at their newly constructed church in Beacon Bay on the weekend of March 25th. The community conducted a formal wreath ceremony commemorating the fallen heroes of Greek Independence followed by a recital of poems in Greek by the students of the Greek school. What seems typical for any Greek community of the Diaspora becomes extraordinary when you dig beneath the surface. Most of the children reciting poems in Greek are sixth generation Hellenic South Africans. The spacious Byzantine-style building we were worshiping in had taken more than a decade to build. The community had moved in for only a few months in 2020 before they had to go into lockdown. Two of the most cherished members of the community, Nick Efstatiou, the pioneer of the community who owned a chain of very successful Nick’s Food Supermarkets (now SPAR), and Despina Pittaras, the beloved Greek and music teacher as well as the Presbytera succumbed to COVID only six months ago. Presbytera Despina had served to fill the needs of the Greek school since the official Greek teacher sent by the Ministry of Education in Greece had to be revoked under the new law that said the Greek state could only provide teachers in schools with over 50 students. The East London Community has less than 20.

Despite all these difficulties, these members are proud to be South African and Hellenes. Curiously, half of the congregation in East London hail from Paphos, Cyprus, such as the Efstatiou clan, one of the oldest in the parish, while the other half hail from Plomaki, Lesbos, or Mytilene. Platon Efstatiou, who has lived in South Africa since the 1950s, retorted, “I visit Cyprus every year, but I live like a king here. All my children are here. We cannot go back. We balance our life between two worlds.”

Eirene Arholekas is a product of the Hellenic Diaspora – born in Johannesburg, South Africa, raised in Athens, and educated in New York City. She holds two masters degrees, one in literature and another in journalism from Stony Brook University and the University of Missouri, Columbia, respectively. Arholekas has worked as a writer, editor, journalist, and English instructor across the world for over two decades. She has taught for the American College of Greece, the Institute of North American Studies in Barcelona, the University of Maryland in Kaiserslautern, Germany, various SUNY and CUNY colleges as well as the NYC Department of Education.