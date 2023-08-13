The Greek Solution: Green Energy, Farming, Solar Panels on Rooftops

Society

ATHENS – Greece is one of Europe’s sunniest countries – Athens ranks 18th with 335.2 average hours of sun monthly – but has long failed to capitalize on solar power instead of continuing to burn coal to generate electricity.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine revealed the European Union’s and Greece’s reliance on Russian oil and gas, creating a movement to find alternative and sustainable sources but solar is still lagging, ranking sixth in the bloc behind less sunny countries such as Belgium and Denmark in solar power per capita.

In a review for Counterpunch, environmental strategist Evvagelos Vallianatos – who worked for the US’ Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – noted the lack of utilizing more solar as a prime source.

The solution is simple, he indicated, and cheaper than continuing to use 19th and 20th-Century technologies as automobile manufacturers are finally moving away from the internal combustion engine toward all-electric vehicles.

“Greece will have a secure future by becoming a green country. Put an end and ditch industrialized versions of farming while renovating ancient traditional ways of raising food in the country’s thousands of villages. Rapidly invest in green energy by manufacturing solar panels for the roof of every house, building, parking lot, church, school – all over Greece,” he wrote.

There’s other answers too, readily available in today’s technology as the world props up oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, relying so much on the black gold they turn a blind eye to human rights violations and murder.

“Manufacture electric cars, but, above all, electric buses and trams and trains going everywhere in the country. Such a rapid transition to a livable future would be in accord with its ancient traditions of protecting human health and venerating nature. This would demand a gentle footprint on its devastated landscape,” he said.

He also advocated abolishing hunting to give wildlife a chance to replenish their stocks and – critically important – stop the wildfires that burn hundreds of thousands of forests and woodlands

Those, he said, “are essential in a green Greece. They produce oxygen and sequester greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide; they are also nurseries of life. Pay citizens living near forests to become forest guardians,” he added.

He said that would protect the forest from fires, loggers, and developers, “Or, as the Greeks call them, ‘real estate eaters,’” many past fires having been blamed on clearing the land for profit with construction.