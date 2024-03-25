The Greek School of St. George of Piscataway Celebrates Greek Heritage

General News

The younger students of the Greek school of St. George of Piscataway recite poems and sing for the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution. (Photo: Courtesy of St. George of Piscataway School)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – On Saturday, March 23 the Greek Independence Day celebration of the Greek school of St. George in Piscataway took place, with the participation of all the students of the school. The Chair of the Greek School Committee, Maggie Stavrianidis, stated in her welcome speech: “Our Community presented with joy and pride the program of the Greek school for the celebration of March 25th, which is of particular significance as it coincides with two important celebrations of Hellenism, the celebration of Greek Independence and the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary. These two celebrations are important for the preservation of our tradition and history and contribute to shaping the pedagogical experience of our students and strengthening their cultural and religious background. Our Greek school has 110 students and six teachers who offer Greek language lessons from kindergarten to 6th grade. Today’s program has been prepared with dedication by our students and teachers.”

The president of the Parish Council, George Athanasopoulos, noted, “it was a pleasant day today – we had a lot of people and we celebrated the March 25th holiday, which was very well organized. Congratulations to the school committee, the teachers, and our students. Our entire community will participate proudly in the parade on 5th Avenue.”

Marianna Tsarhoulakous, 10 years old, a 3rd-grade student who recited the poem ‘On Our Flag’, said she is proud to learn the Greek language, tradition, and customs of Greece, and for her, the day of March 25th means independence and freedom and makes her proud to be Greek. Anthony Rombos, 9 years old, a 2nd-grade student who recited the poem ‘The Day of Victory’, said that for him, the March 25th celebration symbolizes the struggle of the Greeks to escape from the slavery of the Turks, and he is proud to hold the Greek flag in America to teach everyone about the achievements of the Greeks. Marina Kontos, 11 years old, a 4th-grade student who recited the poem ‘My Homeland’, mentioned that for her, this day reminds everyone of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary when Archangel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin and told her she would bear the Son of God, and also that the Greeks no longer wanted slavery and fought against the Turks for their freedom.

(Some names have been transliterated from Greek to English)