The Greek School of Plato Marks ‘OXI’ Day in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn celebrated the anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day on Saturday, October 28th.

In a packed auditorium, students from preschool to the 8th grade sang, recited poems, and narrated historical events, receiving the warmest applause.

The principal, Petros Fourniotis, congratulated the students for their efforts, the teaching staff, Katerina Koulianou, Nancy Panagopoulos, Maria Marinakis, Aikaterini Bliatza, Panagiota Kokkoros, Varvara Kosmatou, Elsa Kaounis, Efi Kitsanta, Paris Papadatos, Anastasia Eleftheriadis, Dimitra Tsafos, Orestis Petridis, Apostoli Papadatos, Ioannis Tornikidis, and Georgia Kopani, for their dedication and professionalism, as well as the parents for their love and support for the school.

The president of the Board of Directors, Spiridon Geroulanos, expressed through The National Herald everyone’s pride in the excellent organization of the celebration. He congratulated the students for honoring the national holiday in the best possible way and the teachers who devote themselves to the progress of the children. He also wished ‘many years’ to the community, and added, “many people contribute whatever they can so that our children, the new generation, can learn the Greek language, values, customs, and traditions of our homeland. We are very happy that the school is growing and progressing constantly. This progress gives us the strength to make even greater efforts for its further development.”

The president of the educational council and vice president of the Board of Directors, Kostas Karkas, told the newspaper that the students evoked emotion, pride, and nostalgia for Greece. He said, “The ‘Plato’ school does not belong to any church; it is a community, a group of compatriots who all fight together for the preservation and perpetuation of our language, culture, and civilization in the new generations. We have an exceptional teaching staff and director, and we on the council are trying our best to achieve excellent results.”

The president of the Parents’ Association, Maria Koukouli-Karka, thanked all the members for their help in organizing the celebration, congratulated the students for the program they presented, and emphasized that the purpose of the 19 parents of the association is to help make school life easier, more creative, and more enjoyable for students, parents, and teachers.

