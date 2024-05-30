x

May 30, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

General News

The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn Creates Preschool Program

May 30, 2024
By Michael Kakias
ΠΛΑΤΩΝ
Petros Fourniotis, the Principal of The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn, speaks to parents about the operation of the new preschool program. Photo: TΝH/Michael Kakias

BROOKLYN – The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn, NY is creating a full-day preschool program for children aged 2 to 4 of all nationalities. The school’s Principal Petros Fourniotis discussed the new program’s operation and goals with The National Herald.

“The program will operate Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM, with families having the option to send their children for two or three days a week, with extended hours until 6 PM. All teachers have the necessary certificates and the curriculum follows Department of Education guidelines,” he said. “Our program for 2-year-olds focuses on allowing each child to explore and learn in an emotionally safe and nurturing environment. Activities revolve around their curiosity and growing independence, incorporating fun and educational activities.”

Fourniotis said that “the program for 3- and 4-year-olds emphasizes the importance of independence and participation in learning. They will be introduced to new practical activities related to language, math, science, and social skills as their world begins to expand. Our goal is for our young students not only to be happy but also to have quality time through our interactive educational program, which includes daily 45-minute lessons in Greek Language and Culture, theater, and Fine Arts.”

Secretary Eleni Spanou said that “our school will be in constant collaboration with parents to achieve the best start in life for the child. We will guide them step by step to fully utilize their potential, offering high-quality education and care in a safe and exciting environment. Through innovative techniques in areas like theater and fine arts, we aim to enhance the learning experience and cultivate a love for the Greek language and culture. A theater and fine arts program in a preschool environment enhances cognitive, social, and emotional development.”

On Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18, there was an introductory meeting for parents, who were informed about the program.

RELATED

General News
Stratis Morfogen’s Diner 24 Hires Yiayias as Pastry Chefs

NEW YORK – Greek-American Stratis Morfogen’s Diner 24, 283 3rd Avenue in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood, was featured in the New York Post for hiring pastry chefs from an untapped demographic – yiayias and church ladies.

Politics
From Electric Vehicles to Deciding What to Cook for Dinner, John Podesta Faces Climate Challenges
Associations
AHEPA District 6 Family Participates in Annual Memorial Day Parade

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

Permanently Unique Group announces their third foray into unique cuisine in Manchester’s Spinningfields shopping district.

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they are evaluating more claims of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and could potentially seek a new indictment against him before his scheduled retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.

NEW YORK – Greek-American Stratis Morfogen’s Diner 24, 283 3rd Avenue in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood, was featured in the New York Post for hiring pastry chefs from an untapped demographic – yiayias and church ladies.

BROOKLYN – The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn, NY is creating a full-day preschool program for children aged 2 to 4 of all nationalities.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.