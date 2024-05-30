The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn Creates Preschool Program

General News

Petros Fourniotis, the Principal of The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn, speaks to parents about the operation of the new preschool program. Photo: TΝH/Michael Kakias

BROOKLYN – The Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn, NY is creating a full-day preschool program for children aged 2 to 4 of all nationalities. The school’s Principal Petros Fourniotis discussed the new program’s operation and goals with The National Herald.

“The program will operate Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM, with families having the option to send their children for two or three days a week, with extended hours until 6 PM. All teachers have the necessary certificates and the curriculum follows Department of Education guidelines,” he said. “Our program for 2-year-olds focuses on allowing each child to explore and learn in an emotionally safe and nurturing environment. Activities revolve around their curiosity and growing independence, incorporating fun and educational activities.”

Fourniotis said that “the program for 3- and 4-year-olds emphasizes the importance of independence and participation in learning. They will be introduced to new practical activities related to language, math, science, and social skills as their world begins to expand. Our goal is for our young students not only to be happy but also to have quality time through our interactive educational program, which includes daily 45-minute lessons in Greek Language and Culture, theater, and Fine Arts.”

Secretary Eleni Spanou said that “our school will be in constant collaboration with parents to achieve the best start in life for the child. We will guide them step by step to fully utilize their potential, offering high-quality education and care in a safe and exciting environment. Through innovative techniques in areas like theater and fine arts, we aim to enhance the learning experience and cultivate a love for the Greek language and culture. A theater and fine arts program in a preschool environment enhances cognitive, social, and emotional development.”

On Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18, there was an introductory meeting for parents, who were informed about the program.