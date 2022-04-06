The Greek Presence on Forbes’ Billionaires List

NEW YORK – Forbes magazine’s annual list of worldwide billionaires once again features a significant Greek presence.
First on the informal list of Greek billionaires and those of Greek descent is Vicky Safra with a fortune of $7.4 billion. The Greek-born Safra is ranked 321st in Forbes.
Greek presence can also be found in the 424th place on the list with Greek-American Tom Gores whose fortune is reported at $6 billion. In 490th place, Greek-American Jim Davis and his family are listed with a fortune of $5 billion.
John Catsimatidis is listed by Forbes in 801st place with a fortune of $3.7 billion and a little further down the list, in 822nd place, is Aristotelis Mystakidis with a fortune of $3.6 billion.
In 1096th place with a fortune of $2.8 billion are John Paul DeJoria, Greek Cypriot Maritsa Lazari, and Philip Niarchos. At 1163rd is C. Dean Metropoulos with a fortune of $2.7 billion and just below is Alec Gores with $2.6 billion.
In position 1292, there is another billionaire of Greek descent, George Argyros and his family with a fortune of $2 billion, which is mainly derived from real estate.
In 1645th place is George Marcus with $1.8 billion and a little further back (1818th place) is Ted Leonsis with a fortune of $1.6 billion. The same position with another $1.6 billion fortune is shared by two other billionaires of Greek descent, George Sakellaris and Ivan Savvidis.
A little further down, in position 2076, is Greek-American founder, president and scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dr. George Yancopoulos, with a fortune estimated at $1.4 billion. Vardis Vardinogiannis and his family are listed in the same position.
Finally, rounding out the informal list of Forbes billionaires of Greek descent are brothers Stelios and Polys Haji-Ioannou: the former has a fortune of $1.1 billion and the latter is… poorer by $100 million.
It should be noted that John Fredriksen, a naturalized Cypriot, is also on the relevant list. His fortune is $11.9 billion and he is ranked 158th on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world.
The 10 richest people in the world:
1) Elon Musk $219 billion
2) Jeff Bezos $171 billion
3) Bernard Arnault and family $158 billion
4) Bill Gates $129 billion
5) Warren Buffett $118 billion
6) Larry Page $111 billion
7) Sergey Brin $107 billion
8) Larry Ellison $106 billion
9) Steve Ballmer $91.4 billion
10) Mukesh Ambani $90.7 billion