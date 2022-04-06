x

The Greek Presence on Forbes’ Billionaires List

April 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Jim Davis, the owner of New Balance. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK – Forbes magazine’s annual list of worldwide billionaires once again features a significant Greek presence.

First on the informal list of Greek billionaires and those of Greek descent is Vicky Safra with a fortune of $7.4 billion. The Greek-born Safra is ranked 321st in Forbes.

Greek presence can also be found in the 424th place on the list with Greek-American Tom Gores whose fortune is reported at $6 billion. In 490th place, Greek-American Jim Davis and his family are listed with a fortune of $5 billion.

John Catsimatidis is listed by Forbes in 801st place with a fortune of $3.7 billion and a little further down the list, in 822nd place, is Aristotelis Mystakidis with a fortune of $3.6 billion.

In 1096th place with a fortune of $2.8 billion are John Paul DeJoria, Greek Cypriot Maritsa Lazari, and Philip Niarchos. At 1163rd is C. Dean Metropoulos with a fortune of $2.7 billion and just below is Alec Gores with $2.6 billion.

In position 1292, there is another billionaire of Greek descent, George Argyros and his family with a fortune of $2 billion, which is mainly derived from real estate.

In 1645th place is George Marcus with $1.8 billion and a little further back (1818th place) is Ted Leonsis with a fortune of $1.6 billion. The same position with another $1.6 billion fortune is shared by two other billionaires of Greek descent, George Sakellaris and Ivan Savvidis.

A little further down, in position 2076, is Greek-American founder, president and scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dr. George Yancopoulos, with a fortune estimated at $1.4 billion. Vardis Vardinogiannis and his family are listed in the same position.

Finally, rounding out the informal list of Forbes billionaires of Greek descent are brothers Stelios and Polys Haji-Ioannou: the former has a fortune of $1.1 billion and the latter is… poorer by $100 million.

It should be noted that John Fredriksen, a naturalized Cypriot, is also on the relevant list. His fortune is $11.9 billion and he is ranked 158th on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world.

The 10 richest people in the world:

1) Elon Musk $219 billion

2) Jeff Bezos $171 billion

3) Bernard Arnault and family $158 billion

4) Bill Gates $129 billion

5) Warren Buffett $118 billion

6) Larry Page $111 billion

7) Sergey Brin $107 billion

8) Larry Ellison $106 billion

9) Steve Ballmer $91.4 billion

10) Mukesh Ambani $90.7 billion

