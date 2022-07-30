x

July 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 3 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

The Greek Philosophy Behind Soulmates

July 30, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
philosophy
Greek philosophers share their ideas on love and soulmates. Photo by Giammarco via Unsplash

The ancient Greeks told a series of mythological stories about the gods, goddesses, heroes, and rituals of their time. One of the subjects touched upon was that of love and soulmates, as according to philosopher Plato’s, The Symposium, soulmates are two halves of the same person who were separated by the Greek god Zeus due to jealousy and fear.

The desire for humans to look for their other half is thus explained through the eyes of a hopeless romantic. Plato’s The Symposium included the speech of comic playwright Aristophanes, saying, “Humans were originally created with 4 arms, 4 legs and a head with 2 faces. Fearing their power, Zeus split them into two separate parts, condemning them to spend their lives in search for other halves.”

Aristophanes’ speech describes that there is a spiritual reason behind our yearning to always keep looking for ‘the one’. Keeping this perspective in mind, when this doesn’t happen, we tend to feel mentally and emotionally incomplete.

Plato explains that initially, humans were formed very differently than what we are today. According to the myth, Greek Gods created humans with two contrasting, yet combined bodies. It is believed that the two individuals were soulmates unified in one body.

These primal humans held unique characteristics such as being physically strong, mentally sharp, powerful, fearless, and incredibly talented. According to Greek mythology, the powerful beings tried to challenge the Greek Gods by scaling Mount Olympus, attempting to conquer and become the new rulers. This move angered the almighty gods, leading them to hinder the strong individuals to bring back harmony and balance.

Zeus’ plan was to strike the humans with his divine thunderbolts and eradicate them, but he was quick to change his mind after realizing that there will no longer be any left to worship him. So, to ensure that their devotions will remain, he decided to split them in half, making them weaker. This move came along with effects as it doubled the human population, increasing the volume of offerings the Gods received.

Today, love holds a different meaning, setting emphasis on vulnerability, words of affirmation, and sacrifice. However, with self-esteem rising and individualism on its peak, people have become more comfortable with the idea of being alone, not needing someone else’s presence to feel whole.

The ideal for many lies somewhere in the middle. Having a sense of independence as well as someone to share your life with makes you feel complete, as both the self and the need for companionship are fulfilled.

RELATED

Editorial
China Threatens Pelosi!

Could what Churchill describes in his book ‘While England Slept’ about what happened in the years before World War II, be repeated with us and China? Yes, it can happen.

Columnists
Where the Good Greek Life Can Still be Found
Dear Stavroula
My Sister Is Happy I Broke up with My Boyfriend

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor: Search for Kentucky Flood Victims Could Take Weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings