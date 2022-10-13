The Greek Festival Returned In Houston

Events

The Greek Festival in Houston is one of the most anticipated events in downtown Houston. This year, it was held October 6 – October 8 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

From its original location in downtown Houston (what is now Tranquility Park) to the sprawling grounds that border Yoakum Boulevard, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral has become a major force in the religious and social communities that comprise Houston today.

The event celebrates Greek Orthodox religion and culture for the Hellenic community of Houston and it included a wide array of traditional foods, drinks and desserts. There were tents loaded with some of the authentic Greek meals, pastries and coffees, as well as a variety of choices of wines and beer to sample.

Various Greek artists entertained with live music and Greek Folk dance for all the days of the event. There were also lots of fun rides and activities for kids to explore at the Athenian playground and visitors can take a stroll along the booths hosted by vendors selling authentic Greek items, including Greek jewelry, clothing, houseware items, and shoes.

The mission of the festival is to celebrate the Greek Orthodox faith and Greek culture in the United States. It also acts as a fundraiser benefitting many non-profit organizations like the Children’s Assessment Center, Covenant House, the Star of Hope Mission and Texas Emergency Aid Coalition (EAC).