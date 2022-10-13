x

October 13, 2022

The Greek Festival Returned In Houston

October 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Festival in Houston. (Photo by The original Greek Festival/Facebook)

The Greek Festival in Houston is one of the most anticipated events in downtown Houston. This year, it was held October 6 – October 8 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

From its original location in downtown Houston (what is now Tranquility Park) to the sprawling grounds that border Yoakum Boulevard, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral has become a major force in the religious and social communities that comprise Houston today.

The event celebrates Greek Orthodox religion and culture for the Hellenic community of Houston and it included a wide array of traditional foods, drinks and desserts. There were tents loaded with some of the authentic Greek meals, pastries and coffees, as well as a variety of choices of wines and beer to sample.

Various Greek artists entertained with live music and Greek Folk dance for all the days of the event. There were also lots of fun rides and activities for kids to explore at the Athenian playground and visitors can take a stroll along the booths hosted by vendors selling authentic Greek items, including Greek jewelry, clothing, houseware items, and shoes.

The mission of the festival is to celebrate the Greek Orthodox faith and Greek culture in the United States. It also acts as a fundraiser benefitting many non-profit organizations like the Children’s Assessment Center, Covenant House, the Star of Hope Mission and Texas Emergency Aid Coalition (EAC).

New Video Shows Suspect Defacing Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – New video surveillance footage was released on October 11 as the NYPD continues to search for a suspect who defaced the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn on July 17, CBS News New York reported.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

