United States

The Lady of Ro will be performed on October 22. (Photo: Greek Cultural Center)

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, announced that Greek Dancing Lessons are cancelled for Saturday, July 29, but will resume on Saturday, August 5 at 11 AM. Beginners are welcome.

The GCC fall calendar is now posted on the website. With the theatrical performance of Isaac’s Eye scheduled for September 1-17, The Lady of Ro on October 22, and the dark comedy ‘O Epikidios’ (‘The Eulogy’) in November.

A trailer for The Lady of Ro may be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BWEd8Ed95i0.

The GCC also shared a save the date for a special event on December 11 to celebrate the start of the GCC’s 50th year.

Further details are available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org.