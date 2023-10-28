The Greek Cultural Center Presents Dark Comedy ‘The Eulogy’ in Astoria

VIDEO

The Greek Cultural Center presents the dark comedy The Eulogy by Iakovos Kambanellis, directed by Tatiana Skanatovits, and starring actor Michael Dukakis for a limited run in November 3-19. Photo: Greek Cultural Center

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, presents the dark comedy The Eulogy by Iakovos Kambanellis, directed by Tatiana Skanatovits, and starring actor Michael Dukakis, November 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

Performances are in Greek with English supertitles, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 PM, and Sundays, 6 PM.

Tickets, $25 general admission and $20 for seniors, are available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://tinyurl.com/58uud354.

In the play, an elderly writer, returning from the funeral of an acclaimed colleague and anxious for fame, even if only after his own death, calls a fellow writer and tries to convince him they should write each other’s eulogy.

Playwright Iakovos Kambanellis, the late “patriarch of the modern Greek theater,” wrote this hilarious dark comedy of a fictional Greek writer who tries to convince his friend to write each other’s eulogy to promote themselves as acclaimed writers. Kambanellis’ ingenuity and originality reveal dark, high quality, and timeless humor.

Michael Dukakis is an actor and writer with extensive training and work experience in Los Angeles, London, and Greece. His screenplays, ‘To The Moon’, ‘Punish Me’, and ‘Ithaca’, are on the film festival circuit, receiving awards and recognition all over the world. He graduated from the Greek Art Theater ‘Karolos Koun’ and the National Youth Theater of Great Britain. He holds a BFA from the University of Ioannina and a screenwriting certificate from UCLA.

Tatiana Skanatovits is an actress and director born and raised in Athens. She graduated from the Costas Kazakos Drama School with musical (piano and lyrical singing at the National and Contemporary Conservatory) and literary studies (French literature at Sorbonne Paris IV). She has over 20 years of theatrical experience acting and directing.

A trailer for the play is available online: https://tinyurl.com/2ex2599e.

The Eulogy Cast and Crew:

Written by Iakovos Kambanellis

Performed by Michael Dukakis

Directed by Tatiana Skanatovits

Lights & Sound Effects: Vaggelis Sagris

Producer: Shelly Papadopoulos

Language consultant: Diana Savas

Supertitles: Michael Dukakis & Diana Savas

Production Company: AKTES Productions

Presented by The Greek Cultural Center of New York