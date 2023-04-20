x

April 20, 2023

General News

The Greek Community Across New York Celebrated Resurrection, Easter (Photos)

April 20, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
ST.-NICHOLAS-Church SHRINE WTC Easter Agape Vespers
Archbishop Elpidophoros officiated at the Vespers of Agape on Easter Sunday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center with Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Michael Psaros, and Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou among those present. Photo: Facebook/St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community once again flocked to their local churches this year in order to witness the climax of the Holy Week Services, with the Service of the Epitafios on Good Friday, the Resurrection Vigil on Holy Saturday, and at midnight, the Holy Liturgy of the Resurrection .

From Astoria to Southampton, from Flushing to Manhattan and from the Bronx to Brooklyn, Greek-Americans of all ages flocked to the churches, ahead of the great celebration of Christianity.

This year’s celebrations were also historic, as the new St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center held its first Holy Week services.

After the reading of the Gospel of the Resurrection, Fr. Alexander Karloutsos and Fr. Constantine Lazarakis said “Christ is Risen” in various languages at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiated on Good Friday at Holy Trinity in Hicksville for the Apokathelosis and the Lamentations at St. Nicholas Flushing, on Holy Saturday at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria for the ‘Proti Anastasi’ and at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan, and on Easter Sunday for the Vespers of Agape at St. Nicholas WTC, where Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou was also present.

In Astoria, the well-known cradle of the Greek-American diaspora of New York, the area of Ditmars became the focal point as three communities- St. Catherine and St. George Church, the Stavropegial Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou, and St. Markella Cathedral- followed the identical route for their Procession of the Epitafios, between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars, with the police closing off the traffic, especially at 31st Street, under the elevated train tracks. Among those present at St. Irene was former Consul General of Greece in New York Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, who was greeted by many community members during the procession of the Epitafios in Astoria on Good Friday. At the same time, attendance was also significant at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, which held its procession in the area of 30th Avenue.

In spite of the foggy and damp weather, the faithful gathered to celebrate the Resurrection at their local churches, including Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

The Greek-American community outside of New York City, of course, also attended Holy Week services with a typical example being the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, where Fr. Alexander Karloutsos and Fr. Constantine Lazarakis, after the recitation of the Gospel of the Resurrection, said “Christ is Risen” in various languages.

Fr. Constantine Lazarakis, during the service on Holy Saturday, just before the Holy Light was shared among the parishioners at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos
The faithful gathered at St. Catherine and St. George Church in Astoria on Good Friday for the Procession for the Epitafios. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos
The moment when “Christ is Risen” is proclaimed at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos
The community of the Stavropegial Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou during the Procession of the Epitafios on Good Friday. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos
Among those present at the Procession of the Epitafios on Good Friday on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria were Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia and former Consul General of Greece in New York Dr. Konstantinos Koutras. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos
The Epitafios Procession on Good Friday on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

