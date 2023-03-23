SPORTS

The Greek Americans best Doxa 2-1 for the 3rd consecutive time at Skidelsky Field all with the same results in each bout. After the Greeks loss to Doxa in the Fall for the Amatuer Cup qualifiers, the Greeks focused on the EPSL championship and have gone 3-0 this Spring scoring 10 goals and only conceding 2.

Initially scheduled to kick off 8pm sunday night . Kickoff was pushed to 9pm just 1 day prior to the match. However due to field delays kickoff set place 9:26pm .

Doxa scored 1st to take the lead with a shot from close range. In the 46th minute a penalty was granted to the Greeks after Rocrico Rocca was taken out in the box on a dribble. Sebas Goicochea stepped up to take the shot and neutralized for the Greeks.

Doxa short on players with just 1 sub and ultimately none after an early injury proved difficult to contend with the Greeks. The Greeks high pressure and quick play broke down Doxas stamina until they slowly fell behind. A cross bar and back heel shot kept the game even for most the remaining minutes.

A corner offensive in the 80th minute was all the Greeks needed to take the lead as a clearance reached Rocca in the left wing. Rocca with 1 touch up the wing blew past doxas center wings and defenders and chipped the Doxa goalie.

With this win the Greeks remain in 2nd place 1 point shy of Lansdowne Yonkers. The Pancyprians are essentially even with the Greeks as they have played 2 less games but with those presumed wins they match the Greeks on points.