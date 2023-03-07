SPORTS

The Greek Americans beat Hoboken FC 3-1 yesterday at Laurel Hill Park in New Jersey. Kickoff was 1pm and the Greeks were away against the German club. A moment of silence was held pre kickoff in memory of those lost in last weeks train crash in Tempe. The Greek Americans scored 1st with a 9th minutes goal from Adelphi standout Rodrigo Rocca. A cross from the right flag went over the German goalie and Rocca came speeding in with a sideways scissor. Sebastian Goicochea scored 2nd for the Greeks with a pass by Ettienne Botty on the spot kick where he placed it right corner. Hoboken closed the gap with a 2-1 shot in the 80th minute. A Rocca goal was called offside by the linesman however Rocca managed to put another in just seconds later in the 86th giving the Greeks its 3rd and final goal of the match. The Greeks stand tied in 2nd place with Pancyprians however trail them head to head. Lansdowne Yonkers 4-0 win over Doxa Saturday night keeps the Irish powerhouse ahead of both Hellenic clubs by just 1 point. The race for conference champion will be tight this half of the season as all 3 clubs can not sacrifice losing a single point in the tables.