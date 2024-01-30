The Greek-American Community will Judge Us All

Editorial

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America shared his greetings during the Hellenic-American professional organizations’ annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 16. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

Among the revealing statements made by Archbishop Elpidophoros in his historic interview with the Greek newspaper ‘Ta Nea’, where, in response to a journalist’s question, he denied being an agent of the Turks by saying –

“A spy? Of course not! I am nobody’s spy.” He also said the following:

“Those who are trying to divide the Greek American community are the same people who would like the Archbishop to do what they tell him to. But no serious Archbishop could ever cede his responsibilities to a media outlet that aspires to steer community issues so as to reap benefits once again from Greece,” – referring to, without actually naming, me.

Although it is difficult to ‘connect the dots’ in the statements of His Eminence, in case he means that Kyriakos Mitsotakis appointed me Deputy Minister for Hellenes Abroad in exchange for my services to the Omogenia for over four decades, I must ask:

Did Mr. Mitsotakis appoint me Deputy Minister for Hellenes Abroad as a friendly gesture only – or because above and beyond that, few know the Omogenia in the U.S. as I do? And was this not confirmed by the work I did, the plans I laid out, the initiatives I undertook during the five months I served in this position, as is generally recognized and as the Archbishop himself knows from personal experience?

On substance, now: It is more than tragic that the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church in America is asked, during an interview, if he is a spy for the Turks.

This newspaper has, does, and will have only one ambition: to faithfully, honestly, without favor or fear, serve the interests of our Community in the U.S. and Hellenism in general.

Our job is to record the events of each day. To act as your herald.

If Archbishop Elpidophoros or anyone else believes that we are unjust, that we do not write the truth, then he/she must refute us. Why doesn’t he?

In any case, you, our readers, are the judges.